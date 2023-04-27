Finding culture fits: How the Falcons prioritize "ethos" in player-finding processes

Editor's note:This is the final installment in AtlantaFalcons.com's extensive "Finding Culture Fits" series, detailing how the Falcons find players who fit their organizational philosophy and ethos during the pre-draft process. You can find links to the other stories of this series under the "Related Content" tab.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Ethos.

You've likely heard this word come out of Terry Fontenot's mouth before. It's a buzz word. It's a talking point for Falcons decision-makers. They say - time and time again - that they are looking for players who fit their ethos. In every player-finding process, whether its through the draft, free agency or a trade, they're finding players that fit this word and what it means for the Falcons.

Ethos, though, is a word that acts more like an umbrella than it does anything else. So much can - and does - fall under that one word. Ethos is a Greek word that means character. Your character is what makes you, well, you. So, think of all the ways you would describe yourself to someone. Would you say you are kind? A hard-worker? Intelligent? Perhaps you would, or perhaps you have other words you liken to your personality. Whatever word you choose, they're all right, because your character and what makes it up is authentically you.

Ethos is also an appeal to credibility. Does this person have a character I can trust? Do they have a character of which I can believe in? Do I see my ethos in their own? Are their guiding beliefs something of which I respect? All of this is wrapped up into this one word: Ethos.

RELATED CONTENT:

So, when Fontenot or head coach Arthur Smith or any Falcons decision-maker gets in front of a mic and says they're looking for players who fit their ethos, what do they mean? What are their ethos? What is their true north?

That's what I set out to find at the beginning of this series, one that has spanned much of the offseason thus far. It's taken us all the way to the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday night, a night in which those ethos take center stage as decisions are made about the next rookie class that'll make its way to Atlanta.