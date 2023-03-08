Finding Falcons Culture Fits: Inside Frank Bush's week at NFL Combine

Bush and Pees walk away from those sessions with greater insight on their players, which they relay back to higher-ups to enhance the Falcons overall knowledge base. Then primary focus shifts to the Thursday night workout in a Falcons suite.

Bush and Pees sit a few seats apart in the suite's second row, with a running (and funny) dialogue during the workout sessions. There are scouts behind them – VP of player personnel Kyle Smith and director of college scouting Anthony Robinson are fixtures – surveying the action. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen kept a watchful eye on Thursday's proceedings as well, which featured defensive linemen, edge rushers and linebackers in rotating groups progressing through the workouts, while more Falcons higher-ups including Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot prep for formal interviews in a separate suite.

Bush isn't simply watching the prospects during physical activity. He also has an eye on guys when they don't think the camera's on them. He does the same thing the next day for the bench press, as interested in how prospects act among their peers as how they perform. Tangible combine numbers are available anytime on a spreadsheet. These little windows of insight can be helpful when deciding which pro days to attend and where to spend time doing research on prospects.

"Sometimes I will follow the groups around and to see how they operate within the dynamic," Bush said. "Are they a little late to a drill? Are they early? Are they talking a bunch or are they focused? You're looking for markers on how they're going to be.

"Doesn't make or break anyone, but it makes you want to do the work and find out more about a prospect."

Watching Troy Andersen at last year's combine made Bush want to research him further. Andersen's combine performance matched the athletic playmaking ability the Montana State product showed on tape.

"He came into the combine highly touted because of his college career, but, let's face it: Troy didn't play Ohio State or Georgia or big teams every week," Bush said. "There's a bit of a question mark about whether he's legit or not. That's why he's at the combine. I'm sure, in his mind, he wants to see if he can compete with these guys after showing well at the Senior Bowl. I watched him and his mannerisms at the last combine and you could almost see his confidence grow.

"All of a sudden, he proved he was one of the top guys. He ran really fast, which is Troy doing what he does. But there also weren't a lot of guys who were doing that. He could compete with the best."

Bush and the Falcons continued to evaluate. Then they went to Andersen's pro day at Montana State. The more they learned, the more confident they felt drafting him at No. 58 overall last year. Early returns suggest that's a quality selection, with even better expected from the versatile linebacker down the road.

Bush spends the combine week using his wealth of experience as a player, coach and a scout to gain insight into a player through old-school savvy and observational skills. That mission was accomplished yet again last week in Indianapolis, which will help the Falcons make the right choices should they choose to add a linebacker in this year's draft.