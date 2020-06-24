Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3

Over the coming week, Atlanta Falcons fans can vote to determine the best play of the past decade. Voting will take place within each article published throughout the course of the week, with the winner determined through a bracket that separates offensive plays from those that occurred on defense or special teams.
While the bracket consists mostly of individual plays, the weight of the moment in which they occurred was a factor considered when selecting the original pool of contenders. From here, it's all up to the fans to determine the Falcons' best play of the decade.
Editor's note: If you're using the Falcons app, click here to vote.
OFFENSE
I'm starting to think this Julio Jones guy might be good at footbal
Julio Jones makes The Big Game's biggest catch: One of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history shouldn't be overshadowed the by eventual outcome. Jones' greatness was cemented in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI, when he laid out to match a sideline catch over two Patriots defenders while somehow managing to keep both feet inbounds. Jones is one of the most athletic receivers the NFL has ever seen, and this is likely his most athletic catch.
Matt and Julio burn Panthers: Possibly the most fun game for Falcons fans of this decade, there simply were too many incredible plays from Ryan and Jones in this 48-33 blowout victory. Ryan threw for 503 yards and four touchdowns, while Jones gained 300 yards and scored on a 75-yard catch. Take your pick from this highlight-reel of a game.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
Picking off Brady and Brees - here's to more of that in 2020!
Robert Alford steals a pick-six off Tom Brady: Before Tom Brady joined the NFC South, he was already getting victimized by Falcons defenders. In the second quarter of the Super Bowl, Alford stepped in front of Brady's pass and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown, giving the Falcons a 21-0 lead.
Deion Jones saves the day: The Falcons and Saints have one of the NFL's best rivalries, and it's partially because of plays like the one Jones made at the end of the game in 2017. In front of a national audience, Jones leapt up to snag Drew Brees' pass for Josh Hill in the end zone, sending the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a frenzy and clinching the win for Atlanta.