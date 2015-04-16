Falcons' Weight-Room Work Sets Tone for OTAs

Voluntary workouts continue for the Falcons this morning as the team moves closer to the start of its upcoming organized team activities (OTAs), scheduled for later this summer. While Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is excited for the present time with his new club, he's anticipating the on-field productivity that will take place during each of the three phases of OTAs, when more specific player evaluation can and will occur.

"There's nothing like (being) out at the practices," Quinn said. "I think when we get into the OTAs, that's really when it begins."

During the initial part of the first phase, according to league rules, Quinn and his coaches are only allowed to meet with the players, while the strength coaches are permitted to lead conditioning drills. During phase two, the Falcons will be involved with some drill work, similar to what they will see towards the end of phase three.