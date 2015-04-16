Falcons' Weight-Room Work Sets Tone for OTAs

Apr 16, 2015 at 03:17 AM

Falcons Begin Voluntary Workouts - 2015

Voluntary workouts began this week and members of the media had a chance to see the Falcons back at work Thursday morning. Head coach Dan Quinn, QB Matt Ryan and CB Desmond Trufant answered questions in a press conference.

Voluntary workouts continue for the Falcons this morning as the team moves closer to the start of its upcoming organized team activities (OTAs), scheduled for later this summer. While Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is excited for the present time with his new club, he's anticipating the on-field productivity that will take place during each of the three phases of OTAs, when more specific player evaluation can and will occur.

"There's nothing like (being) out at the practices," Quinn said. "I think when we get into the OTAs, that's really when it begins."

During the initial part of the first phase, according to league rules, Quinn and his coaches are only allowed to meet with the players, while the strength coaches are permitted to lead conditioning drills. During phase two, the Falcons will be involved with some drill work, similar to what they will see towards the end of phase three.

"I think it's good how it's broken down into the three phases," Quinn said. "I think you have to really go through five, six, seven, eight of those OTAs to see how fast you can practice, how fast you can play, because for us, playing fast and part of the competition is getting to go against the guy across from you and how well those guys can work together."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

