Falcons-Vikings Game Kicks Up Memories

The Falcons entered the Metrodome as 11-point underdogs; but instead of letting that fact alone get to them, they played with heart, came together as a team, and beat the talented Vikings, finally putting the naysayers to bed.

Come Sunday, it won't be Andersen on the field. However, the man who took over Andersen's post two years after he retired from the NFL, will be out there between the hashes. Matt Bryant, who has been clutch in the first three games of the season, as well as countless of other times throughout his career, will be ready if and when he is needed.

Andersen has become a mentor to Bryant. They see each other every so often, playing a round of golf as they swap stories and joke with each other. Behind all of that, though, they each have the utmost respect for one another.

"He's unbelievable," Andersen said of Bryant. "He's very good in defining moments."

No doubt Bryant will play his best Sunday afternoon; who knows, he may have another career defining moment. Either way, the pair will have something to talk about the next time they pick up their golf clubs together.