Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Matt Hennessy

Editor's note: This is the fourth story in a 10-part series counting down the top 10 Atlanta Falcons players our writers believe are most likely to have a breakout season in 2020. The definition of breakout, for the purpose of this list, is a player who shows sudden significant improvement.

The Falcons need their offensive line to take a step forward in both consistency and ability if they are to reach their ceiling, offensively. Perhaps no player could have as much of an impact in making that happen than rookie Matt Hennessy.

Now, that's a lot to put on a rookie, but there are a few reasons to believe that Hennessy is capable of offering an upgrade at left guard in Year 1 for Atlanta. If Hennessy does indeed have a breakout year this fall, the Falcons offensive line should be an improved unit and the offense should once again be among the very best in the league.

TOP 10 BREAKOUT SEASON COUNTDOWN

Body of work

Although Hennessy has yet to play a single snap in the NFL, and that's something that should not be overlooked, he's drawn favorable comparisons to Pro Bowl center Alex Mack. After watching some of his film from playing at Temple, those comparisons are fairly apt.

Hennessy is a player who moves extremely well, which is something the Falcons will likely appreciate as they hope to run more outside zone plays. Newly acquired running back Todd Gurley is one of the best outside zone runners in the league, but that scheme requires athleticism up front along the offensive line to make it happen.