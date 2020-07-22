Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Chris Lindstrom

Poised for a breakout

The good news for the Falcons is that Lindstrom is healthy and has had a full offseason under his belt heading into his second season. Same goes for McGary, who was also drafted in the first round (No. 31 overall) with Lindstrom and started all 16 games as a rookie.

The Falcons will now head into the season with two offensive linemen poised to play their second seasons in the NFL vs. beginning the year with two unproven rookies on the right side of the line – and that's significant. At least it is to Dan Quinn. The Falcons head coach constantly talks about how a player's biggest leap forward usually takes place between their first and second years in the league.

There are more positive signs related to the Falcons offensive line heading into 2020 – factors that should also help Lindstrom make that second-year leap that Quinn often speaks of.

The Falcons still have left tackle Jake Matthews and center Alex Mack, two of the best at their respective positions, returning in 2020. Atlanta also went out and traded for tight end Hayden Hurst on the first day of the new league year and then signed running back Todd Gurley in free agency. Those two moves alone should ensure the Falcons offense remains plenty potent with the likes of Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley in their arsenal.