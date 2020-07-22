Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 09:56 AM

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Chris Lindstrom

matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

2020_af-web_top-10-breakout-players_lindstrom

Editor's note:This is the eighth story in a 10-part series counting down the top 10 Atlanta Falcons players our writers believe are most likely to have a breakout season in 2020. The definition of breakout, for the purpose of this list, is a player who shows sudden significant improvement.

Chris Lindstrom was the 14th player selected in the 2019 NFL Draft and since then, the Falcons guard has taken just 309 snaps and played in just five games. Without a full season game-wise under his belt yet, the 6-foot-3, 307-pound Lindstrom is still very much a work in progress as he continues to learn and adjust to the pro game.

After surrendering 42 sacks in 2018, the Falcons made Lindstrom their top pick in an effort to solidify the offensive line. Lindstrom possesses excellent lateral quickness and was considered one of the most athletic offensive linemen in his draft class.

TOP 10 BREAKOUT SEASON COUNTDOWN

Body of work

While Lindstrom has only started five games in the NFL, the Falcons have to be encouraged by what they've seen from the former Boston College standout.

After suffering a broken foot in a season-opening loss to the Vikings on the road, Lindstrom ended up missing 11 games before returning in Week 14 for a home game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 8. Despite beginning the season with a 1-7 mark, the Falcons finished the second half the year with a 6-2 run. Lindstrom played in the final four games – against the Panthers, 49ers, Jaguars and Buccaneers – and the Falcons went 4-0.

Winning four straight games to close out the season certainly instills confidence, but the Falcons offensive line still surrendered 50 quarterback sacks, struggled to consistently run the ball (they ranked 30th out of 32 teams in the run game) and ranked 24th in the league among all 32 units, according to Pro Football Focus. Lindstrom and fellow first-round pick Kaleb McGary graded out with marks of 66.6 and 53.0, respectively.

Poised for a breakout

The good news for the Falcons is that Lindstrom is healthy and has had a full offseason under his belt heading into his second season. Same goes for McGary, who was also drafted in the first round (No. 31 overall) with Lindstrom and started all 16 games as a rookie.

The Falcons will now head into the season with two offensive linemen poised to play their second seasons in the NFL vs. beginning the year with two unproven rookies on the right side of the line – and that's significant. At least it is to Dan Quinn. The Falcons head coach constantly talks about how a player's biggest leap forward usually takes place between their first and second years in the league.

There are more positive signs related to the Falcons offensive line heading into 2020 – factors that should also help Lindstrom make that second-year leap that Quinn often speaks of.

The Falcons still have left tackle Jake Matthews and center Alex Mack, two of the best at their respective positions, returning in 2020. Atlanta also went out and traded for tight end Hayden Hurst on the first day of the new league year and then signed running back Todd Gurley in free agency. Those two moves alone should ensure the Falcons offense remains plenty potent with the likes of Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley in their arsenal.

Once again, however, the spotlight will be on the offensive line. And we think everything aligns nicely for Lindstrom to make that leap and enjoy a breakout season in 2020.

2020 Breakout candidates | Chris Lindstrom 

We are counting down the top 10 Falcons players our writers believe are most likely to have a breakout season in 2020. The definition of breakout, for the purpose of this list, is a player who shows sudden significant improvement.

Lindstrom_AF_20190908_ATLatMIN_WEB_RF1_3139
1 / 10
Atlanta Falcons
Lindstrom_AF_20190801_HOF-DENatATL__P1_7688
2 / 10
Atlanta Falcons
lindstrom
3 / 10
Atlanta Falcons
Lindstrom 1
4 / 10
Atlanta Falcons
Chris Lindstrom 3
5 / 10
Atlanta Falcons
AP_19363702487347
6 / 10
AP Photo/Jason Behnken
AP_19228021873652
7 / 10
AP Photo/John Bazemore
AP_19228021841728
8 / 10
AP Photo/John Bazemore
Lindstrom_AF_2019072118_Training-Camp_KD2_0910
9 / 10
Atlanta Falcons
C.Lindstrom_KC
10 / 10
Atlanta Falcons

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

NFL.com writer predicts Hayden Hurst to be Pro Bowl player with Falcons 
news

NFL.com writer predicts Hayden Hurst to be Pro Bowl player with Falcons 

Hayden Hurst could be in for a big year in his first season with the Falcons 
Falcons to have limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,000 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020
news

Falcons to have limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,000 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020

The Falcons will have a limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,0000 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for home games during the 2020 NFL season
Early Bird Report: NFLPA tells players no preseason games in 2020, per league insiders
news

Early Bird Report: NFLPA tells players no preseason games in 2020, per league insiders

Today's Early Bird Report includes details about the NFLPA telling players that no preseason games will take place in 2020
Roddy White, Tony Gonzalez, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones named Falcons' unanimous all-decade selections
news

Roddy White, Tony Gonzalez, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones named Falcons' unanimous all-decade selections

These four offensive weapons for the Falcons were unanimous selections for the all-decade team and here's an in-depth look at their careers 
Most important offensive player of decade: Matt Ryan or Julio Jones? 
news

Most important offensive player of decade: Matt Ryan or Julio Jones? 

AtlantaFalcons.com's Matt Tabeek and Will McFadden make their cases for each player
Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Foye Oluokun
news

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Foye Oluokun

With a starting role seemingly on the horizon, Oluokun is poised for a breakout season in 2020
Early Bird Report: Is Julio Jones a 'lock' to make the Hall of Fame?
news

Early Bird Report: Is Julio Jones a 'lock' to make the Hall of Fame?

Today's Early Bird Report includes a list of each NFL team's most likely Hall of Famer and whether or not that player is a lock for Canton
Tabeek: Freeman, Turner were great backs, but voters got it right
news

Tabeek: Freeman, Turner were great backs, but voters got it right

The best season of the decade may have belonged to that 2016 team that Freeman was an integral part of, but the best running back of the decade was clearly Turner
Falcons sign all six members of 2020 Draft Class
news

Falcons sign all six members of 2020 Draft Class

Atlanta's 2020 draft was very defense-oriented with four of the team's six picks dedicated to that side of the ball
These Falcons players' 'Madden' ratings are too low
news

These Falcons players' 'Madden' ratings are too low

The full player ratings for Madden NFL 21 were recently released, which means it's time for some quibbling
Falcons writers on all-decade offense: Best player debate, who got snubbed? 
news

Falcons writers on all-decade offense: Best player debate, who got snubbed? 

Matt Tabeek, Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden weigh in on the offensive selections for the all-decade team 

Top News

NFL.com writer predicts Hayden Hurst to be Pro Bowl player with Falcons 

NFL.com writer predicts Hayden Hurst to be Pro Bowl player with Falcons 

Falcons to have limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,000 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020

Falcons to have limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,000 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020

Early Bird Report: NFLPA tells players no preseason games in 2020, per league insiders

Early Bird Report: NFLPA tells players no preseason games in 2020, per league insiders

Roddy White, Tony Gonzalez, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones named Falcons' unanimous all-decade selections

Roddy White, Tony Gonzalez, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones named Falcons' unanimous all-decade selections

Advertising