Falcons to Host Rise Up and Run 5K

Aug 28, 2016 at 05:20 AM

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Atlanta Falcons will team up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Atlanta Track Club to host the 2016 Rise Up and Run 5K/Walk Like MADD presented by Northside Hospital, with all proceeds from the event benefitting Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The 5K race starts from International Boulevard beside Falcons Landing and will wind through Downtown Atlanta. Participants will finish the race by running through the Falcons Player Tunnel and crossing the finish line on the 50-yard-line of the Georgia Dome. This will be the last 5K that will take place inside of the Georgia Dome so don't miss your chance to be a part of this event.

With races consisting of a 5K run/walk, a One Mile Fun Run, and a 50-meter dash, there is an event and fun to be had for everyone in the family. There will also be many giveaways, prizes, interactive games and the opportunity to meet Freddie Falcon and Falcons Cheerleaders.

In addition, the Atlanta Falcons are conducting the Rise Up and Run 5k High School Football Challenge, which provides an opportunity for high school football teams across the state of Georgia to help fight drunk driving and compete for the chance to win Falcons prizes.

Visit the Rise Up & Run 5K page for more information or to register to take part in the race. The race is expected to fill up fast so make sure that you sign up today.

