Falcons to Hold 8th Friday Night Lights Event

Jul 24, 2015 at 04:17 AM

The Atlanta Falcons will hold the eighth annual "Kia Motors Friday Night Lights" this year at Tom Riden Field at Buford High School. "Kia Motors Friday Night Lights" will take place on Friday, August 7. The Falcons will take the field at 7:20 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

"Kia Motors Friday Night Lights" is open to the public and admission is free. This grassroots event includes a fan fest with sponsor activities, a post event autograph session and a spectacular fireworks show. Also, to celebrate USA Football month, several boys and girls from local NFL FLAG Leagues will be represented on the field.

The Falcons have traveled from their Flowery Branch facility during training camp to conduct "Friday Night Lights" scrimmages at Archer High School in 2014, Gainesville High School in 2013, Peachtree Ridge High School in 2012, Norcross High School in 2011, North Gwinnett High School in 2010, Brookwood High School in 2009, and Mill Creek High School in 2008. Each of the previous seven practices have been in front of capacity crowds.

"Kia Motors Friday Night Lights has been tremendously successful and we are excited to be bringing it to Buford High School," said Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer Jim Smith. "This unique event provides our fans the opportunity to get an up close and personal look at the 2015 Atlanta Falcons."

"Kia Motors and the Atlanta Area Kia dealers are honored to be the title partner of the 8th annual Kia Motors Friday Night Lights event," said Percy Vaughn, Executive Director, Southern Region Operations of Kia Motors America, Inc. "This free open to the public Falcons practice is such a positive, grassroots event and it always brings excitement to the local community. Along with the Atlanta Falcons, we are ready for a great start to a successful season. Kia Motors is proud to support the Atlanta Falcons in their quest to bring a championship to the State of Georgia. Let's all rise up with the Atlanta Falcons at Buford High School on Friday August 7th."

