Falcons to Hold 8th Friday Night Lights Event

The Atlanta Falcons will hold the eighth annual "Kia Motors Friday Night Lights" this year at Tom Riden Field at Buford High School. "Kia Motors Friday Night Lights" will take place on Friday, August 7. The Falcons will take the field at 7:20 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

"Kia Motors Friday Night Lights" is open to the public and admission is free. This grassroots event includes a fan fest with sponsor activities, a post event autograph session and a spectacular fireworks show. Also, to celebrate USA Football month, several boys and girls from local NFL FLAG Leagues will be represented on the field.

The Falcons have traveled from their Flowery Branch facility during training camp to conduct "Friday Night Lights" scrimmages at Archer High School in 2014, Gainesville High School in 2013, Peachtree Ridge High School in 2012, Norcross High School in 2011, North Gwinnett High School in 2010, Brookwood High School in 2009, and Mill Creek High School in 2008. Each of the previous seven practices have been in front of capacity crowds.

"Kia Motors Friday Night Lights has been tremendously successful and we are excited to be bringing it to Buford High School," said Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer Jim Smith. "This unique event provides our fans the opportunity to get an up close and personal look at the 2015 Atlanta Falcons."