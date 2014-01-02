Falcons to Coach Senior Bowl

Head coach Mike Smith and his coaching staff will be heading to Mobile, Ala., later this month to head up the North squad in the 2014 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Gus Bradley and the Jaguars coaching staff will have the South squad.

"We are so happy to have the Falcons and Jaguars as the two NFL coaching staffs this year," said Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Phil Savage. "We could not be more pleased. These organizations will do an amazing job in Mobile."

The Falcons are coming off a 4-12 season in Smith's sixth season, his first losing season with the team. He's compiled a 60-36 (.625) record and winning a pair of division titles during that span.

Despite being in the NFL for 15 years, he has never coached at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

"We have had the opportunity to spend a lot of time at the Senior Bowl over the last six years, but this is the first time we will have the chance to coach the game," Smith said. "The week of practice provides a great opportunity to get to know these players on a personal level, but being able to coach these young men will give us the ability to work hands on with them and evaluate them. We look forward to coaching the 2014 Senior Bowl."