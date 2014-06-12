Falcons to be 2014 HBO Hard Knocks Team

Jun 12, 2014 at 05:23 AM

Falcons Begin Third Week of OTAs

The Falcons began the third week of OTAs on Tuesday. Take a look at these pictures of the guys at the Branch.

TE Brian Wozniak
1 / 31

TE Brian Wozniak

CB Robert McClain makes a catch during warm-ups
2 / 31

CB Robert McClain makes a catch during warm-ups

Assistant Equipment Manager Kenny Osuwah sends balls flying during warm-ups
3 / 31

Assistant Equipment Manager Kenny Osuwah sends balls flying during warm-ups

TE Jacob Pedersen
4 / 31

TE Jacob Pedersen

WR Devin Hester
5 / 31

WR Devin Hester

WR Devin Hester
6 / 31

WR Devin Hester

DE Malliciah Goodman
7 / 31

DE Malliciah Goodman

TE Levine Toilolo and TE Jacob Pedersen toss the ball around
8 / 31

TE Levine Toilolo and TE Jacob Pedersen toss the ball around

QB Jeff Mathews watches TE Levine Toilolo bring in the ball
9 / 31

QB Jeff Mathews watches TE Levine Toilolo bring in the ball

TE Levine Toilolo catches a pass during warm-ups
10 / 31

TE Levine Toilolo catches a pass during warm-ups

LB Paul Worrilow walks onto the practice field
11 / 31

LB Paul Worrilow walks onto the practice field

S Sean Baker talks to S Kemal Ishmael
12 / 31

S Sean Baker talks to S Kemal Ishmael

LB Paul Worrilow walks onto the practice field
13 / 31

LB Paul Worrilow walks onto the practice field

LB Paul Worrilow walks onto the practice field
14 / 31

LB Paul Worrilow walks onto the practice field

S Kemal Ishmael, S William Moore, FS Dwight Lowery and CB Jordan Mabin hang out before getting to work
15 / 31

S Kemal Ishmael, S William Moore, FS Dwight Lowery and CB Jordan Mabin hang out before getting to work

S William Moore
16 / 31

S William Moore

Week three of OTAs kicks off on the practice fields in Flowery Branch
17 / 31

Week three of OTAs kicks off on the practice fields in Flowery Branch

CB Desmond Trufant, CB Robert Alford, CB Robert McClain, CB Josh Wilson and CB Javier Arenas pick their knees up during warm-ups
18 / 31

CB Desmond Trufant, CB Robert Alford, CB Robert McClain, CB Josh Wilson and CB Javier Arenas pick their knees up during warm-ups

G Gabe Carimi braces for a drill
19 / 31

G Gabe Carimi braces for a drill

DE Osi Umenyiora
20 / 31

DE Osi Umenyiora

DE Kroy Biermann puts in work on the first day of OTAs this week
21 / 31

DE Kroy Biermann puts in work on the first day of OTAs this week

DE Kroy Beirmann
22 / 31

DE Kroy Beirmann

QB Jeff Mathews
23 / 31

QB Jeff Mathews

QB Matt Ryan
24 / 31

QB Matt Ryan

T Ryan Schraeder, G Jon Asamoah, T Mike Johnson and C Joe Hawley work hard during OTAs on Tuesday
25 / 31

T Ryan Schraeder, G Jon Asamoah, T Mike Johnson and C Joe Hawley work hard during OTAs on Tuesday

Linebackers coach Glenn Pires works with his group on Tuesday
26 / 31

Linebackers coach Glenn Pires works with his group on Tuesday

The Falcons video crew keeps an eye on the team from above
27 / 31

The Falcons video crew keeps an eye on the team from above

LB Akeem Dent goes up against LB Marquis Spruill
28 / 31

LB Akeem Dent goes up against LB Marquis Spruill

LB Paul Worrilow pushes against LB Brenden Daley
29 / 31

LB Paul Worrilow pushes against LB Brenden Daley

LB Joplo Bartu works with LB Akeem Dent
30 / 31

LB Joplo Bartu works with LB Akeem Dent

Defensive line coach Bryan Cox smiles as he pushes his group through a drill
31 / 31

Defensive line coach Bryan Cox smiles as he pushes his group through a drill

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Atlanta Falcons will be featured on HBO Sports' award-winning documentary series HARD KNOCKS, the club announced on Thursday.

The Falcons, HBO Sports, and NFL Films will team up for an all-access, behind the scenes look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League when HARD KNOCKS: Training Camp with the Atlanta Falcons debuts on August 5.

The sports-based reality series kicks off its ninth season, presented in HD on Tuesday, Aug. 5 (10 p.m. ET), exclusively on HBO. Subsequent hour-long episodes debut on Tuesdays at the same time, with an encore replay every Wednesday in August at 11:00 p.m., culminating in the Sept. 2 season finale.

MORE 'HARD KNOCKS': Seven Things to Watch For on 'Hard Knocks'

"We are excited about the opportunity to give our fans a behind the scenes look at what it takes to prepare an NFL team for the rigors of a 16-game regular season and beyond," said Falcons Owner & Chairman Arthur M. Blank. "This marks the first time that our franchise will be featured on HARD KNOCKS and we look forward to showcasing our great players and coaches to football fans all across America."

The award-winning documentary will focus on the daily lives and routines of Falcons players and coaches and showcase the club as it prepares to do battle in the always competitive NFC South Division of the NFL.

"We are thrilled that the ninth edition of the HARD KNOCKS series will spotlight the Atlanta Falcons," said Ken Hershman, President of HBO Sports. "It's exciting to feature a team, a franchise and a city for the first time on HARD KNOCKS. We are grateful to Head Coach Mike Smith and the entire organization for agreeing to participate and look forward to what we expect to be one of the few summertime programs that is truly appointment TV and we can't wait for the premiere on August 5th."

Additionally, HBO will chronicle an intriguing mix of high-profile veterans, including Pro Bowlers QB Matt Ryan, WR Roddy White, WR Julio Jones, and S William Moore, along with free agents and rookie hopefuls throughout training camp and the preseason. Each week, players will experience drills, meetings and fun, while struggling to prove they have what it takes to make the team and make their mark in the NFL.

Since 2008, the Falcons have recorded a .625 winning percentage and have qualified for the NFC playoffs four times (2008, 2010, 2011, and 2012). During the same time span, the Falcons posted a 13-3 record twice (2010 and 2012) and are one of the NFL's most dominant teams at home, posting a winning percentage of .750 at the Georgia Dome (36-12).

"We are looking forward to connecting with our fans across the country as the program chronicles our 2014 training camp," said Falcons Head Coach Mike Smith. "The series will give fans a behind the scenes look at the competition between players as we build our roster and prepare for the season. We are looking forward to the start of camp in late July."

A 30-person NFL Films crew will be at the Falcons' training camp at team headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga., shooting more than 1,500 hours of video over the course of the five-week series. Camera and sound crews will be given unencumbered access to the players' and coaches' meeting rooms, training rooms, dormitories and practice fields.

Two summers ago, HARD KNOCKS moved its premiere night to Tuesday and the results have been a resounding success. The five-part series on the playoff-bound Cincinnati Bengals last August averaged 3.6 million viewers per episode.

"We're excited to work with the Atlanta Falcons and HBO Sports on HARD KNOCKS," said Howard Katz, COO of NFL Films and NFL Senior Vice President of Broadcasting. "We want to thank Arthur Blank, Thomas Dimitroff, Mike Smith and the entire Falcons' organization for the trust they have in NFL FILMS by allowing us unprecedented access into their training camp. The Falcons present numerous storylines with a veteran coaching staff, star players and newcomers all coming together to attempt to "Rise Up" back to the top of the NFC."

The Falcons begin the 2014 NFL regular season at home at the Georgia Dome on September 7, when they host NFC South Division rival the New Orleans Saints.  Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Falcons Building Blocks: Kyle Pitts a safe bet despite rookie status

AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp open practice dates announced

Falcons Building Blocks: A.J. Terrell a fixture for secondary in flux

Falcons Building Blocks: Chris Lindstrom a stabilizing force up front

Advertising