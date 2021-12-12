Falcons take advantage of moments to improve in win over Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC -- It wasn't perfect. It wasn't even complete. But in the Falcons 29-21 win in Charlotte over the Panthers, it was enough. The Falcons took advantage of the moments Carolina gave them, but they also continued to take steps in the right direction.

Arthur Smith was particularly pleased with the play of those along the line of scrimmage on Sunday. Between the offensive line's contributions in the run game and the defensive line's work in stopping the run, the line of scrimmage was secure.

The same couldn't be said of the play of these units last Sunday against Tampa Bay, but they showed up with a determination to be better in Week 14 against another divisional opponent. This whole idea of stepping up after being brought down is something that has almost become a moniker of Smith's team. They keep sticking around. The line of scrimmage didn't perform well against Tampa Bay. They flipped the script against Carolina.

"It's not perfect, and there are things that we have to clean up," Smith said, "but that's our job."

Smith said he saw a certain physicality come to life in Carolina, and perhaps it's a physicality the Falcons have missed at times this season. When asked if that's what he wants these units to be known for - their physicality - Smith said very simply: "Absolutely."

Truly, that was all that needed to be said.