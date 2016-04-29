Falcons Snag Stanford TE Hooper in Third Round

Hooper, 6'4", 254 pounds, has played in 27 games in his two years as a Cardinal. He earned freshman All-American and second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2014 after posting 40 catches for 499 yards and two receiving touchdowns. During his sophomore year he was a Mackey Award finalist and was selected to be on All-Pac 12 first team. He recorded 34 catches for 438 yards and six receiving touchdowns during his final year at Stanford.