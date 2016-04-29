Falcons Snag Stanford TE Hooper in Third Round

The Atlanta Falcons selected TE Austin Hooper from Stanford University with the 81st pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Hooper, 6'4", 254 pounds, has played in 27 games in his two years as a Cardinal. He earned freshman All-American and second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2014 after posting 40 catches for 499 yards and two receiving touchdowns. During his sophomore year he was a Mackey Award finalist and was selected to be on All-Pac 12 first team. He recorded 34 catches for 438 yards and six receiving touchdowns during his final year at Stanford.
