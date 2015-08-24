Falcons Sign WR Harris, Waive LB Spruill

Harris, 6-2, 215 pounds, was originally signed as a college free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles out of the University of Texas on May 2, 2015. Harris played in 36 career games with 13 starts for the Longhorns. He had a breakout senior season in 2014, catching 68 passes for 1,051 yards, and seven touchdowns. He was one of six players in school history to post 1,000 or more receiving yards in one season.