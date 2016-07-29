Falcons Sign WR Chris King to Camp Roster

The Atlanta Falcons have signed wide receiver Chris King.
The former Duquesne wide receiver was signed as a college free agent by the Arizona Cardinals following the 2016 NFL Draft. King was a first-team All-NEC selection as a senior in 2015 when he led the Dukes with 81 receptions for 1,136 yards (14.0 avg.) and eight touchdowns while starting all 12 games. In his final collegiate game, an FCS playoff contest against William & Mary, King set career highs with 12 receptions for 221 yards.
This move leaves the Falcons with one open roster spot.