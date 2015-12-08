Falcons Sign Safety Parks to the Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have signed safety Terrance Parks to the practice squad, and have waived defensive tackle Ricky Havili-Heimuli off of injured reserve. The team has also waived cornerback T.J. Heath from the practice squad.

Parks, 6-2, 218 pounds, was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a college free agent following the 2012 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He spent time in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2013. In 2014, he spent time as a member of the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans practice squads.

Heath, 6-0, 190 pounds, was originally signed by Jacksonville Jaguars as a college free agent following the 2011 NFL Draft out of Jacksonville State. He has spent time as a member of the practice squad for the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and the Miami Dolphins.