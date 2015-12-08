Falcons Sign Safety Parks to the Practice Squad

Dec 08, 2015 at 06:50 AM

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have signed safety Terrance Parks to the practice squad, and have waived defensive tackle Ricky Havili-Heimuli off of injured reserve. The team has also waived cornerback T.J. Heath from the practice squad.

Parks, 6-2, 218 pounds, was originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a college free agent following the 2012 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He spent time in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2013. In 2014, he spent time as a member of the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans practice squads.

Heath, 6-0, 190 pounds, was originally signed by Jacksonville Jaguars as a college free agent following the 2011 NFL Draft out of Jacksonville State. He has spent time as a member of the practice squad for the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and the Miami Dolphins.

Heimuli, 6-4, 314 pounds, was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a college free agent out of Oregon following the 2014 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Falcons' practice squad on November 18, 2014.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

