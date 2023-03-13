Falcons sign punter, kickoff specialist Bradley Pinion to three-year deal

Atlanta keeps its 2022 special teams trio of Pinion, Younghoe Koo and Liam McCullough together in 2023. 

Mar 13, 2023 at 02:26 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 signs his contract at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed punter Bradley Pinion to a three-year deal, the organization announced on Monday. Pinion handled punt and kickoff responsibilities for the Falcons last season after the organization signed him to a one-year deal in late June 2022.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday afternoon that the deal was worth $8.65 million over three years.

Pinion also acted as Younghoe Koo's holder for extra points and field goals. This marks the second move the Falcons have made this offseason to keep their primary group of specialists intact.

After signing Koo to a five-year deal last offseason, the Falcons saw turnover around him with the organization bringing in Pinion and long-snapper Liam McCullough. The trio worked well together in 2022, so much so that they'll stay together for a little while longer. Two weeks ago, McCullough re-signed with the Falcons as an exclusive rights free agent. With Pinion's signing becoming official, the Falcons 2022 specialist trio returns to Atlanta in 2023.

The upcoming season will be Pinion's ninth in the league after being the only punter drafted in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent his first seven years in the league with San Francisco and Tampa Bay before the Falcons signed him in 2022.

Pinion was reliable for the Falcons last season as the teams punter, pinning the ball inside the 20 yard line 23 times. He averaged 45.9 yards per punt with a long of 73 yards. When handling kickoff in 2022, Pinion had one of the best touchback percentages (73.8 percent) amongst kickers with over 80 kickoff attempts.

