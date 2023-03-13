Falcons sign punter, kickoff specialist Bradley Pinion to three-year deal

After signing Koo to a five-year deal last offseason, the Falcons saw turnover around him with the organization bringing in Pinion and long-snapper Liam McCullough. The trio worked well together in 2022, so much so that they'll stay together for a little while longer. Two weeks ago, McCullough re-signed with the Falcons as an exclusive rights free agent. With Pinion's signing becoming official, the Falcons 2022 specialist trio returns to Atlanta in 2023.

The upcoming season will be Pinion's ninth in the league after being the only punter drafted in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent his first seven years in the league with San Francisco and Tampa Bay before the Falcons signed him in 2022.