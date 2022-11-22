Falcons sign offensive lineman to 53-man roster, plus other roster moves announced

Ryan Neuzil was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. He makes his way to the active roster on Tuesday. 

Nov 22, 2022 at 04:03 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons elevated interior lineman Ryan Neuzil from the practice squad on Saturday ahead of their Week 11 matchup with Chicago. And Neuz Flash, he's found his way to the active 53-man roster on Tuesday, with the Falcons announcing his signing.

This was an expected move for Atlanta this week as accruing more depth along the offensive line interior was important. Both Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy landed on injured reserve not too long ago. And since Wilkinson's move, the Falcons have start four different left guards over the last four weeks of the season with Colby Gossett starting in Charlotte and Chuma Edoga in the spot against the Bears. Since Hennessy's move to IR, the Falcons have been a bit short at center behind Drew Dalman.

Neuzil helps both situations as an interior lineman, acting as backup center and emergency guard.

RELATED CONTENT:

Along with this signing, the Falcons also signed cornerback John Reid to the practice squad. To make room for Reid, Atlanta released safety Devon Key.

Double Take | Top Photos from Falcons vs Bears

Take a look at the top photos from the win over the Chicago Bears during Week 11.

