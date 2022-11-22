"You could see that there was a lot of stuff on his mind," Michelle Hodge said. "But you always have that thought in your mind that if this is what I want to do, then how am I going to go about getting it?"

Hodge kept working. He was back in D'Lo, spending long days outside in the Mississippi heat running routes by himself with no ball or nobody to throw to him. It was just Hodge and the open field.

"I see people looking [at me] like 'what are you doing' but I'm like, 'I don't care,'" Hodge said. "I'm just going to run these routes. No ball, no nothing, just me out there. Morning, night, day-to-day. I went to church and went to alter call again and I'm like 'just send me a sign.'"

Weeks later, Hodge received a call from the Rams asking what type of shape he was in. Luckily, all those routes ran weren't a waste. The Rams brought Hodge in for a workout the day before training camp.

"I ran the routes and killed it," he said keenly. "When I'm walking off the field, Sean McVay and the general manager [were] like, 'we want you.'"

An opportunity was all he needed. To finally get one, to finally be on an NFL roster, something he dreamed about his entire life, felt surreal.

"I said to myself if I get in and I get that chance, they're going to have to kick me out," he said. "It's my mindset to do whatever it takes no matter what I'm against. Ain't nothing going to break me."

Hodge played in 14 games for the Rams that season, including Super Bowl LIII, catching two passes for 17 yards and making five tackles on special teams.

Los Angeles released him a few months later but he later signed with the Cleveland Browns, posting 15 receptions for 256 yards through two seasons in Northeast Ohio. After the Browns released him in 2021, he was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions. That stint was short lived.

During that year, Hodge was in a bad place mentally.