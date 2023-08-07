Falcons sign offensive lineman LaColby Tucker

Aug 07, 2023 at 03:58 PM
Terrin Waack

Falcons digital team reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons replaced a defensive lineman with an offensive lineman on their 90-man roster Monday, signing LaColby Tucker and releasing Matthew Gotel.

Tucker is an undrafted free agent from Missouri Southern State University. Apart from participating in the XFL Combine this summer, he hasn't played organized football since 2020 when he was in college.

Gotel only signed with the Falcons last Friday. He, too, was an undrafted free agent – a product of the University of West Florida – but spent time with the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL in 2023, appearing in 10 games and notching 23 tackles.

