Falcons Sign LB Schofield, Waive RB Ward

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have signed outside linebacker O'Brien Schofield. The team has also waived running back Terron Ward.

Schofield was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round (130th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He spent the first five years of his career with the Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks, posting 86 total tackles (70 solo), 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one pass defensed.

Schofield was signed by the Falcons last offseason and was productive on the field during the 2015 season. He played in all 16 games, with 10 starts and tallied 28 total tackles (22 solo), two sacks, and one forced fumble.