Falcons sign four players to roster

Additions come a day after Feleipe Franks and two others were waived/injured and Ethan Greenidge was placed on injured reserve

Aug 04, 2023 at 09:22 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive lineman Matthew Gotel, offensive lineman Michal Menet, defensive lineman Caeveon Patton and wide receiver Mathew Sexton, the team announced on Friday morning.

Those transactions are corresponding moves to some Thursday roster shuffling, where tight end Feleipe Franks, defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu and receiver Chris Blair were waived/injured and offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge was placed on season ending injured reserve.

Gotel played three seasons of college football at the University of West Florida (2019-21) in Ferry Pass, Florida after transferring from Snow Junior College (2017-18) in Ephraim, Utah. He appeared in all 26 games and made 57 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits. As a senior in 2021, he registered 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one pass defensed, earning first team All-GSC honors. En route to a 2019 national championship, the Tacoma, Wash., native recorded 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. In 2023, Gotel spent time with the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL, appearing in 10 games and recording 23 tackles.

2023 AT&T Training Camp | 08.02.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch during the 2023 AT&T Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 25

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank greets quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and his family during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 25

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank greets quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and his family during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 signs autographs for fans during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #23 signs autographs for fans during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur M. Blank talks on Fox 5 News during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 25

Arthur M. Blank talks on Fox 5 News during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 signs autographs for fans during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 signs autographs for fans during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 25

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J. J. Arcega-Whiteside #83 and cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 25

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 and cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 and cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of Ticketmaster Studios during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

A general view of Ticketmaster Studios during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Barry Wesley #69 and offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Barry Wesley #69 and offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Marshall #85 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Marshall #85 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, and Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, and Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Menet was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round (247th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played four seasons (2017-20) at Penn State where he appeared in 46 games (34 starts) at center. The Birdsboro, Pa., native finished his career as a two-time team captain from 2019-20. In his redshirt senior season, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors after anchoring an offense that finished second in the Big Ten in total offense (430.3 ypg.). In 2019, he earned the Dick Maginnis Memorial Award, given to the teams most outstanding offensive lineman. In 2023, Menet spent time with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL, appearing in 10 games.

Patton was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts following the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas State. The 6-foot-1, 291-pound defensive lineman played four seasons (2017-21) for the Bobcats, appearing in 44 games, notching 179 total tackles (70 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, 5.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. In 2023, Patton spent time with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL and was named to the All-XFL team after appearing in 10 games and recording 40 total tackles (12 solo) and five tackles for loss.

Sexton played four seasons (2016-19) at Eastern Michigan where he appeared in 45 games (25 starts). The Clinton, Mich., native finished his career recording 100 receptions for 1,335 yards (13th in program history) and nine receiving touchdowns. As a senior in 2019, Sexton registered career highs in receiving yards (508) and receiving touchdowns (four). In 2023, Sexton spent time with the Vegas Vipers of the XFL, playing in 10 games and recording 364 receiving yards on 23 receptions (15.8 avg.).

