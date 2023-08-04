Falcons sign four players to roster

Menet was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round (247th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played four seasons (2017-20) at Penn State where he appeared in 46 games (34 starts) at center. The Birdsboro, Pa., native finished his career as a two-time team captain from 2019-20. In his redshirt senior season, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors after anchoring an offense that finished second in the Big Ten in total offense (430.3 ypg.). In 2019, he earned the Dick Maginnis Memorial Award, given to the teams most outstanding offensive lineman. In 2023, Menet spent time with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL, appearing in 10 games.

Patton was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts following the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas State. The 6-foot-1, 291-pound defensive lineman played four seasons (2017-21) for the Bobcats, appearing in 44 games, notching 179 total tackles (70 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, 5.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. In 2023, Patton spent time with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL and was named to the All-XFL team after appearing in 10 games and recording 40 total tackles (12 solo) and five tackles for loss.