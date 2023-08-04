Falcons sign four players to roster

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive lineman Matthew Gotel, offensive lineman Michal Menet, defensive lineman Caeveon Patton and wide receiver Mathew Sexton, the team announced on Friday morning.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Camp report: Why Arthur Smith said 'this is the most fun I've had coaching'
- Terry Fontenot talks about Desmond Ridder, Bijan Robinson and success in 2023 season
- 53-man roster projection, V.1
- Bijan Robinson talks practicing patience, roommate Desmond Ridder and marathon training camp
- How having Desmond Ridder as roommate has helped Bijan Robinson
Those transactions are corresponding moves to some Thursday roster shuffling, where tight end Feleipe Franks, defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu and receiver Chris Blair were waived/injured and offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge was placed on season ending injured reserve.
Gotel played three seasons of college football at the University of West Florida (2019-21) in Ferry Pass, Florida after transferring from Snow Junior College (2017-18) in Ephraim, Utah. He appeared in all 26 games and made 57 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits. As a senior in 2021, he registered 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one pass defensed, earning first team All-GSC honors. En route to a 2019 national championship, the Tacoma, Wash., native recorded 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. In 2023, Gotel spent time with the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL, appearing in 10 games and recording 23 tackles.
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch during the 2023 AT&T Training Camp.
Menet was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round (247th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played four seasons (2017-20) at Penn State where he appeared in 46 games (34 starts) at center. The Birdsboro, Pa., native finished his career as a two-time team captain from 2019-20. In his redshirt senior season, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors after anchoring an offense that finished second in the Big Ten in total offense (430.3 ypg.). In 2019, he earned the Dick Maginnis Memorial Award, given to the teams most outstanding offensive lineman. In 2023, Menet spent time with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL, appearing in 10 games.
Patton was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts following the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas State. The 6-foot-1, 291-pound defensive lineman played four seasons (2017-21) for the Bobcats, appearing in 44 games, notching 179 total tackles (70 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, 5.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. In 2023, Patton spent time with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL and was named to the All-XFL team after appearing in 10 games and recording 40 total tackles (12 solo) and five tackles for loss.
Sexton played four seasons (2016-19) at Eastern Michigan where he appeared in 45 games (25 starts). The Clinton, Mich., native finished his career recording 100 receptions for 1,335 yards (13th in program history) and nine receiving touchdowns. As a senior in 2019, Sexton registered career highs in receiving yards (508) and receiving touchdowns (four). In 2023, Sexton spent time with the Vegas Vipers of the XFL, playing in 10 games and recording 364 receiving yards on 23 receptions (15.8 avg.).