Falcons Sign DE Capi, Offensive Guard Huey

The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive end Nordly Capi and guard Michael Huey. The Falcons also waived defensive end Josh Dawson.
Capi, 6-3, 249 pounds was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a college free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent part of the 2015 season as a member of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.
Huey, 6-4, 317 pounds, was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. He also spent time with the Chargers and Redskins. Huey played for the Arizona Rattlers in the Arena Football League and was a three-time AFL champion and was three-time All-Arena League.
Dawson was signed as a college free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft. With the addition of these two players the Falcons roster now stands at 89-men, and the team currently has 16 offensive linemen.