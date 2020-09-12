Falcons, Seahawks to wear armbands honoring the late John Lewis

To further support the RISE UP & VOTE initiative and honor Congressman Lewis's legacy of fighting against systemic racism and discriminatory practices in our nation, the Falcons have named him an Honorary Captain and will feature members of his family virtually during the game.

"With everything going on right now in the world, we thought it would be best to start it off with somebody as legendary as John Lewis, he's done so much for one of our biggest things that we want to stay connected with, one of our main topics as a team that we're always hitting on: voting rights and the Voting Act.