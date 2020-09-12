Falcons, Seahawks to wear armbands honoring the late John Lewis

The white armbands will featuring the initials of John Lewis and logos of each team

Sep 12, 2020 at 07:30 PM
AF_primary-300x285
Staff
Armband
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons kick off their 2020 season Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Together, the Falcons and Seahawks will celebrate and honor the life of the late Congressman John Lewis by wearing white armbands featuring his initials and logos of each team.

As the Falcons and the player-led social justice committee continue their RISE UP & Vote initiative, Falcons players will wear shirts that feature a quote from Congressman Lewis on the front and the RISE UP & VOTE logo on the back during pregame warmups.

“The vote is the most powerful, non-violent change agent you have in a democratic society.” – Congressman John Lewis

"We're taking this moment and making it a movement, not just as a race, a community or a team, but as a nation ... it's time to standup, rise up and vote," Falcons defensive end Steven Means said.

RELATED CONTENT

To further support the RISE UP & VOTE initiative and honor Congressman Lewis's legacy of fighting against systemic racism and discriminatory practices in our nation, the Falcons have named him an Honorary Captain and will feature members of his family virtually during the game.

"With everything going on right now in the world, we thought it would be best to start it off with somebody as legendary as John Lewis, he's done so much for one of our biggest things that we want to stay connected with, one of our main topics as a team that we're always hitting on: voting rights and the Voting Act.

"We know John Lewis is a big part and a big reason that [Voting Rights Act] is part of the world today. So to be able to tie that in with our team and be able to do it with such a great man like John Lewis -- someone that I've been blessed enough to go down and do the Selma walk with myself" Falcons safety Ricardo Allen said.

AF2020_MKT_Home-Opener-TShirts-mock
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

As part of the NFL's commitment to standing up and speaking out against social injustice, Falcons players will also honor victims of systematic injustice on their helmets during the 2020 NFL season. More information can be found here.

Falcons helmet decals honor victims of systemic racism

Atlanta Falcons players have the option to wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. Here are a few of the helmets being worn on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 13

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 13

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 13

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 13

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 13

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 13

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 13

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 13

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 13

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 13

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 13

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 13

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 13

Atlanta Falcons players will wear a helmet decal representing a victim of systemic racism or one of four phrases provided by the NFL. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons Running Back Todd Gurley #21 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
news

After impressing new teammates, Todd Gurley ready to suit up for Falcons

On Sunday, fans will get their first full look at Gurley in a Falcons uniform as Atlanta takes on the Seattle Seahawks
Beek's Bits: NFL predictions, biggest key to Falcons win, Week 1 NFC South picks
news

Beek's Bits: NFL predictions, biggest key to Falcons win, Week 1 NFC South picks

Secret to beating the Seahawks, why Falcons must start the season off with some wins and what's happening in the NFC South
Falcons-Seahawks preview: New-look D to be tested by Russell Wilson
news

Falcons-Seahawks preview: New-look D to be tested by Russell Wilson

Everything Falcons fans need to know ahead of the Week 1 showdown against Seattle
Social Bird: Matt Ryan gives ultimate pep talk to his twin sons 
news

Social Bird: Matt Ryan gives ultimate pep talk to his twin sons 

Each week, Social Bird takes a closer look at what Falcons players are posting on social media about football and their lives off the field 
Early Bird Report: How the Falcons can get more scores for Julio Jones
news

Early Bird Report: How the Falcons can get more scores for Julio Jones

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Q&A with Mark Schlereth: Where Falcons have advantage, biggest question vs. Seahawks
news

Q&A with Mark Schlereth: Where Falcons have advantage, biggest question vs. Seahawks

Fox color analyst Mark Schlereth previews the upcoming matchup between the Falcons and Seahawks
SFTB: More 'Year 2 magic' for Matty Ice? Off-the-radar Falcons, projecting Dante Fowler's impact, draft class grades
news

SFTB: More 'Year 2 magic' for Matty Ice? Off-the-radar Falcons, projecting Dante Fowler's impact, draft class grades

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons injury report: Top rookies A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson listed
news

Falcons injury report: Top rookies A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson listed

 The team's first two draft picks missed time during Thursday's practice
Who will win, Falcons or Seahawks? Experts' picks
news

Who will win, Falcons or Seahawks? Experts' picks

Sunday's Falcons game marks the first season opener to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in its history
Julio Jones takes up unexpected offseason hobby, offers high praise for Todd Gurley
news

Julio Jones takes up unexpected offseason hobby, offers high praise for Todd Gurley

Julio Jones discusses his offseason hobby and how impressed he's been with Todd Gurley 
How to watch Falcons vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details and matchup notes for Sunday's season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks

Top News

Falcons, Seahawks to wear armbands honoring the late John Lewis

Falcons, Seahawks to wear armbands honoring the late John Lewis

Atlanta Falcons Running Back Todd Gurley #21 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

After impressing new teammates, Todd Gurley ready to suit up for Falcons

Beek's Bits: NFL predictions, biggest key to Falcons win, Week 1 NFC South picks

Beek's Bits: NFL predictions, biggest key to Falcons win, Week 1 NFC South picks

Falcons-Seahawks preview: New-look D to be tested by Russell Wilson

Falcons-Seahawks preview: New-look D to be tested by Russell Wilson

Advertising