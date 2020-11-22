Falcons-Saints inactives: Marshon Lattimore out for New Orleans

The lists of inactive players for both the Falcons and Saints could have a big impact on how Sunday's game unfolds.

Star receiver Calvin Ridley is officially active today, something that was hinted on on Friday with the Falcons' final injury report. So, while the Falcons' passing attack should be near full strength, they will face a Saints defense without arguably its top cornerback. Marshon Lattimore was officially listed among the inactive players for New Orleans after dealing with an abdominal injury throughout the week.