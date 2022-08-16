Presented by

Falcons release four players, place another on injured reserve

Cuts made as NFL roster limits dropped to 85 on Tuesday

Aug 16, 2022
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons have released four players and placed another on injured reserve on Tuesday, the team announced, dropping their roster to 85 on the NFL-mandated date to do so.

The Falcons released tight end Tucker Fisk, linebacker Rashad Smith, defensive back Tre Webb and punter Seth Vernon in the preseason's initial cut down. They also placed cornerback Cornell Armstrong on injured reserve. He's out with an undisclosed ailment, believed to have been suffered in a preseason game vs. Detroit, after starting training camp off well.

None of those released constitutes a major surprise.

Every roster must drop by five on Tuesday and will fall to 80 this time next week. The 53-man cut down comes the week after that.

RELEASED

TE Tucker Fisk (Stanford)

LB Rashad Smith (Florida Atlantic)

DB Tre Webb (Montana State)

P Seth Vernon (Portland State)

INJURED RESERVE

CB Cornell Armstrong (So. Mississippi)

