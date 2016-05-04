Falcons Reportedly Interested in All-Pro CB

Reports surfaced late Tuesday night that All-Pro cornerback Leon Hall was visiting with the Falcons.
A former first-round pick, Hall spent nine years with the Cincinnati Bengals where he recorded 470 tackles, 111 passes defensed, 26 interceptions and five forced fumbles. Hall was named second-team All-Pro in 2009.
Head coach Dan Quinn has been open in saying he wants as much depth on his team as possible and with Jalen Collins suspended for the first four games of the season, Atlanta's cornerback group could benefit from a veteran player like Hall.