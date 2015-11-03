Falcons Remain Focused on Improving the Details

In the past two weeks, Dan Quinn's team has turned the ball over six times. Against the Titans, the Falcons were able to overcome their miscues and pull out a win. In Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta's four turnovers put them in a hole they couldn't climb out.

Quinn has repeatedly stressed the importance of being a fundamentally sound football team. His message remains consistent, even with 17 penalties in addition to the six turnovers in the last two games. Neither Quinn nor his players have shied away from addressing the recent issues.

"I really want us to play our technique better and give it the proper regard that it deserves," Quinn said on Monday.

All but three of Tampa Bay's points came from Atlanta's turnovers. The good news that comes out of the unfortunate division loss is the accountability that Quinn's players have taken for the self-inflicted mistakes.

"We don't have to re-invent the wheel," tight end Jacob Tamme said. "We just have to keep improving on the details. It's just a matter of the details and finishing every drive."

Quinn and his staff have their players focused solely on controlling what they can control.

"We're going to spend a lot of time on things we can do to clean up and get better at," Quinn said.

The veteran leadership Atlanta has in its locker room, starting from star quarterback Matt Ryan, also helps the message from the top be relayed.