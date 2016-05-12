Falcons Remain Focused on Getting Hester Healthy

May 12, 2016 at 03:31 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

When veteran return specialist Devin Hester is healthy, there's no question about the impact he can make on the football field.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, he injured his toe during preseason and missed majority of the 2015 season and was only able to play in five games, where he returned nine kickoffs for 235 yards and eight punts for 34 yards.

Coach Quinn knows the type of player Hester can be when at full strength, which is why he is why wants the Pro Bowl returner to be healthy before he returns to the field.

"That toe has got to be right," Quinn told ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "And we're not going to put him out there until it is. He's got unique stuff to get up and go. When he's ready to do that, then that's when the docs with clear him."

Although the Falcons added a speedy returner/receiver this year in the Draft in Devin Fuller, there's no doubt that Hester's a unique talent, and a player Atlanta certainly values.

"There are special players like Dev and other returners around the league, they'll still get green-lighted," Quinn said to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter. "Here's a guy who is on the club for this unique reason."

