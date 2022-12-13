Falcons release veteran running back

Damien Williams has been on injured reserve since September.

Dec 13, 2022 at 03:59 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have officially announced the release of running back Damien Williams. The move was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, who tweeted the news on Monday afternoon saying Williams is "100% healthy and well rested."

After signing a one-year deal with the Falcons in March, Williams season was cut short right as it began. In the Falcons Week 1 loss to the Saints, Williams suffered a rib injury that sent him to injured reserve. He only carried the ball twice in that game as the injury came in the first half.

RELATED CONTENT:

With Williams on injured reserve, it opened the door for rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley to see more action. Along with Cordarrelle Patterson, the running back room became one of the most productive in the league, having amassed over 2,000 rushing yards through 13 games this season. The rushing attack for the Falcons averages 4.9 yards a carry and ranks in the top five in almost every rushing category with four games still remaining in the 2022 regular season.

For those reasons, Williams didn't have much of a chance to return to action despite his reported healthy status.

AF_20220907_practice_SL1_0157
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

In other roster-related news, the Falcons also announced that they have signed ILB Nate Landman to the practice squad and released OL Parker Fergusan from the practice squad.

Landman was released from the 53-man roster on Monday to make room for QB Logan Woodside, but the Falcons didn't let him get too far before signing him back to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Related Content

