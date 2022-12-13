Falcons release veteran running back

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have officially announced the release of running back Damien Williams. The move was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, who tweeted the news on Monday afternoon saying Williams is "100% healthy and well rested."

After signing a one-year deal with the Falcons in March, Williams season was cut short right as it began. In the Falcons Week 1 loss to the Saints, Williams suffered a rib injury that sent him to injured reserve. He only carried the ball twice in that game as the injury came in the first half.

With Williams on injured reserve, it opened the door for rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley to see more action. Along with Cordarrelle Patterson, the running back room became one of the most productive in the league, having amassed over 2,000 rushing yards through 13 games this season. The rushing attack for the Falcons averages 4.9 yards a carry and ranks in the top five in almost every rushing category with four games still remaining in the 2022 regular season.