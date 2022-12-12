Falcons make roster moves, announce signing of backup quarterback

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have officially signed a backup quarterback to the active 53-man roster, announcing on Monday afternoon the signing of former Tennessee practice squad quarterback Logan Woodside. ESPN's Field Yates was the first to report the signing on Dec. 10.

This signing comes after Arthur Smith announced on Monday afternoon that Desmond Ridder would be the Falcons starting quarterback moving forward, and that it is anticipated that Marcus Mariota will be placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the Falcons regular season.

Woodside is another offensive player with at least a little prior knowledge of Smith and his style as a play caller. Woodside joined the Titans organization in 2020. Smith was the Titans offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020 before taking the Falcons head coaching job prior to the 2021 season.