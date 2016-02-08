Falcons Release LB Durant and S Moore

Feb 08, 2016 at 06:43 AM

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have released linebacker Justin Durant and safety William Moore.

"We want to thank both of these guys for their commitment and work ethic," Head Coach Dan Quinn said. "They battled through injuries to give everything they had for their teammates this season and I will always be appreciative of that."

Durant, 6-1, 230 pounds, was originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round (48th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Hampton. He was signed by the Falcons as a free agent during the 2015 offseason after playing with the Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Dallas Cowboys. Durant played in 13 games with 12 starts last season and totaled 82 tackles (57 solo) with three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and three passes defensed.

Moore, 6-0, 221 pounds, was selected by the Falcons in the second round (55th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons in Atlanta, playing in 76 games with 72 starts and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2012. Moore amassed 481 tackles (319 solo) with 16 interceptions, 3.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 38 passes defensed.

