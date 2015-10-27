Falcons Release LB Bradford, Sign S Godfrey

Oct 27, 2015 at 08:50 AM

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have signed safety Charles Godfrey to the active roster, and running back Gus Johnson and wide receiver Devon Wylie to the practice squad. In addition to those moves, the team has released Allen Bradford and waived linebacker Derek Akunne and running back Jahwan Edwards from the practice squad.

Godfrey, 5-11, 210 pounds, was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round (67th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was originally signed by the Falcons as a free agent on October 28, 2014 after spending six-plus seasons in Carolina.

Johnson, 5-10, 215 pounds was signed by the Cowboys as a college free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stephen F. Austin. He spent part of the 2015 season on the Cowboys practice squad.

Wylie, 5-9, 187 pounds was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Fresno State. He played in six games for the Chiefs in 2012. He was then signed by the Tennessee Titans in 2013 and played two games for the team. Wylie spent part of the 2014 season as a member of the St. Louis Rams practice squad.

Akunne, 6-0, 242 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft out of North Texas.

Bradford, 5- 11, 235 pounds was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round (187th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft as a running back out of the University of Southern California. He was signed by the Falcons on February 2, 2015.

Edwards, 5-9, 220 pounds was originally signed by the San Diego Chargers as a college free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft out of Ball State.

