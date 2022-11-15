Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 11 of 2022 NFL regular season

Cordarrelle Patterson had returned just one kickoff entering Thursday night's game in Carolina. Against the Panthers, he brought three kickoffs out and was the main option in that phase of the return game.

Avery Williams mans that post most of the time, but we saw that Patterson's an option even with a heavy offensive workload. It's no shock, then, to see Patterson show up on the Week 11 depth chart as a kick returner sharing the top slot with Williams.

Patterson is, after all, one of the best to ever do it. His next kick return touchdown also breaks a tie for the most in NFL history, and Patterson has made it clear he wants that record. He'll surely get some chances as the season progresses, along with Williams.