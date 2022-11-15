Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 11 of 2022 NFL regular season

Cordarrelle Patterson had returned just one kickoff entering Thursday night's game in Carolina. Against the Panthers, he brought three kickoffs out and was the main option in that phase of the return game.
Avery Williams mans that post most of the time, but we saw that Patterson's an option even with a heavy offensive workload. It's no shock, then, to see Patterson show up on the Week 11 depth chart as a kick returner sharing the top slot with Williams.
Patterson is, after all, one of the best to ever do it. His next kick return touchdown also breaks a tie for the most in NFL history, and Patterson has made it clear he wants that record. He'll surely get some chances as the season progresses, along with Williams.
The depth chart also illustrates the fact the Falcons are thin along the interior offensive line. Injuries to Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy have created an adverse situation, where the team doesn't have a true and dedicated backup at center or either guard spot. Reserve tackles Germain Ifedfi and Chima Edoga have worked inside before and could do so again in a pinch.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Damiere Byrd
|Bryan Edwards
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Parker Hesse
|Anthony Firkser
|MyCole Pruitt
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Chuma Edoga
|LG
|Colby Gossett
|C
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KhaDarel Hodge
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Tyler Allgeier
|Avery Williams
|Caleb Huntley
|FB
|Keith Smith
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Desmond Ridder
We take a monochrome look at the game against the Carolina Panthers on November 10, 2022.
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Abdullah Anderson
|Jalen Dalton
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Matt Dickerson
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|ILB
|Mykal Walker
|Troy Andersen
|Nathan Landman
|ILB
|Rashaan Evans
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Isaiah Oliver
|Mike Ford
|Rashad Fenton
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Jovante Moffatt
|CB
|Darren Hall
|Dee Alford
|Cornell Armstrong
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson -OR-Avery Williams
