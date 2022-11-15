Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 11 of 2022 NFL regular season

Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams share top slot at kick returner

Nov 15, 2022 at 12:57 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Cordarrelle Patterson had returned just one kickoff entering Thursday night's game in Carolina. Against the Panthers, he brought three kickoffs out and was the main option in that phase of the return game.

Avery Williams mans that post most of the time, but we saw that Patterson's an option even with a heavy offensive workload. It's no shock, then, to see Patterson show up on the Week 11 depth chart as a kick returner sharing the top slot with Williams.

RELATED CONTENT:

Patterson is, after all, one of the best to ever do it. His next kick return touchdown also breaks a tie for the most in NFL history, and Patterson has made it clear he wants that record. He'll surely get some chances as the season progresses, along with Williams.

The depth chart also illustrates the fact the Falcons are thin along the interior offensive line. Injuries to Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy have created an adverse situation, where the team doesn't have a true and dedicated backup at center or either guard spot. Reserve tackles Germain Ifedfi and Chima Edoga have worked inside before and could do so again in a pinch.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonDamiere ByrdBryan Edwards
TEKyle PittsParker HesseAnthony FirkserMyCole PruittFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsChuma Edoga
LGColby Gossett
CDrew Dalman
RGChris Lindstrom
RTKaleb McGaryGermain Ifedi
WROlamide ZaccheausKhaDarel Hodge
RBCordarrelle PattersonTyler AllgeierAvery WilliamsCaleb Huntley
FBKeith Smith
QBMarcus MariotaDesmond Ridder

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettTimothy Horne
DLAbdullah AndersonJalen Dalton
DLTa'Quon GrahamMatt Dickerson
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold Ebiketie
ILBMykal WalkerTroy AndersenNathan Landman
ILBRashaan EvansNick Kwiatkoski
OLBLorenzo CarterDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellIsaiah OliverMike FordRashad Fenton
SRichie GrantErik Harris
SJaylinn HawkinsJovante Moffatt
CBDarren HallDee AlfordCornell Armstrong

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORCordarrelle Patterson -OR-Avery Williams
