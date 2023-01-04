Falcons release depth chart for Week 18 of 2022 NFL regular season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons aren't advancing beyond the regular season, with their season set to wrap on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That doesn't mean they're in pure evaluation mode.
They're still adhering to a merit-based depth chart, where the best players continue to play the most. That has been the case this season, except when injury opens the door a reserve to take more responsibility.
RELATED CONTENT:
That's the case at left guard, where Elijah Wilkinson is missing action due to a calf injury. That allowed interior lineman Matt Hennessy to take a crack at left guard in Week 17 against the Cardinals. He played well there, despite a sack allowed, grading out well and fitting in with productive offensive line.
That's why we're seeing someone who was a reserve center -- he lost a heated position battle with Drew Dalman this summer -- listed on the depth chart below as a reserve left guard. He had been cross training there during the season, and moved into that spot against the L.A. Chargers with Wilkinson missing that game (and a few others) with a knee injury. Hennessy unfortunately suffered a knee injury early in the game that landed him on injured reserve. This second chance to show coaches he can compete for a starting spot in 2023 will be important down the stretch.
You won't see many other changes on the depth chart below, save the addition of new safety Micah Abernathy. Check it out:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Damiere Byrd
|Frank Darby
|TE
|Parker Hesse
|MyCole Pruitt
|Anthony Firkser
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Elijah Wilkinson
|Matt Hennessy
|Colby Gossett
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KhaDarel Hodge
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Tyler Allgeier
|Avery Williams
|FB
|Keith Smith
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Logan Woodside
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Abdullah Anderson
|Jalen Dalton
|DL
|Matt Dickerson
|Jaleel Johnson
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|David Anenih
|ILB
|Troy Andersen
|Mykal Walker
|ILB
|Rashaan Evans
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Isaiah Oliver
|Mike Ford
|Rashad Fenton
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Micah Abernathy
|CB
|Darren Hall
|Dee Alford
|Cornell Armstrong
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams
We take a monochrome look at the game against the Arizona Cardinals on January 1, 2023.
Swaggin' Since 1966
Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.