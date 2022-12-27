Falcons release depth chart for Week 17 of 2022 NFL regular season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have two games left, where they'll try to accomplish two things.
Win and make progress. That's what head coach Arthur Smith wants to see from his group, so they can easier identify which young players offer long-term solutions and which veterans deserve a second contract after signing offseason prove-it deals.
They'll roll with the same depth chart as last week, when they made some changes coming out of a bye. It wouldn't be surprising if we see the same listing in Week 18.
We could see differences in the rotation when compared to the document below. We have seen Cornell Armstrong take snaps from Darren Hall at outside cornerback, including the majority of them in Week 15 against the Ravens. Dee Alford has also been working some at slot cornerback in lieu of Isaiah Oliver.
Matt Dickerson is listed as a starting defensive lineman, but he has been regularly inactive with Timmy Horne getting the lion's share of snaps.
Let's take a look at the Falcons depth chart heading into a Week 17 contest versus Arizona:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Damiere Byrd
|Frank Darby
|TE
|Parker Hesse
|MyCole Pruitt
|Anthony Firkser
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Elijah Wilkinson
|Chuma Edoga
|Colby Gossett
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KhaDarel Hodge
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Tyler Allgeier
|Avery Williams
|Caleb Huntley
|FB
|Keith Smith
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Logan Woodside
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Abdullah Anderson
|Jalen Dalton
|DL
|Matt Dickerson
|Jaleel Johnson
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|David Anenih
|ILB
|Troy Andersen
|Mykal Walker
|ILB
|Rashaan Evans
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Isaiah Oliver
|Mike Ford
|Rashad Fenton
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Jovante Moffatt
|CB
|Darren Hall
|Dee Alford
|Cornell Armstrong
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams
We take a monochrome look at the game against the Baltimore Ravens on December 24, 2022.
