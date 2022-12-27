Falcons release depth chart for Week 17 of 2022 NFL regular season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have two games left, where they'll try to accomplish two things.

Win and make progress. That's what head coach Arthur Smith wants to see from his group, so they can easier identify which young players offer long-term solutions and which veterans deserve a second contract after signing offseason prove-it deals.

RELATED CONTENT:

They'll roll with the same depth chart as last week, when they made some changes coming out of a bye. It wouldn't be surprising if we see the same listing in Week 18.

We could see differences in the rotation when compared to the document below. We have seen Cornell Armstrong take snaps from Darren Hall at outside cornerback, including the majority of them in Week 15 against the Ravens. Dee Alford has also been working some at slot cornerback in lieu of Isaiah Oliver.

Matt Dickerson is listed as a starting defensive lineman, but he has been regularly inactive with Timmy Horne getting the lion's share of snaps.