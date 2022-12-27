Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart for Week 17 of 2022 NFL regular season

Comparing depth chart to in-game rotations from recent weeks

Dec 27, 2022 at 02:59 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have two games left, where they'll try to accomplish two things.

Win and make progress. That's what head coach Arthur Smith wants to see from his group, so they can easier identify which young players offer long-term solutions and which veterans deserve a second contract after signing offseason prove-it deals.

RELATED CONTENT:

They'll roll with the same depth chart as last week, when they made some changes coming out of a bye. It wouldn't be surprising if we see the same listing in Week 18.

We could see differences in the rotation when compared to the document below. We have seen Cornell Armstrong take snaps from Darren Hall at outside cornerback, including the majority of them in Week 15 against the Ravens. Dee Alford has also been working some at slot cornerback in lieu of Isaiah Oliver.

Matt Dickerson is listed as a starting defensive lineman, but he has been regularly inactive with Timmy Horne getting the lion's share of snaps.

Let's take a look at the Falcons depth chart heading into a Week 17 contest versus Arizona:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonDamiere ByrdFrank Darby
TEParker HesseMyCole PruittAnthony FirkserFeleipe Franks
LTJake Matthews
LGElijah WilkinsonChuma EdogaColby Gossett
CDrew DalmanRyan Neuzil
RGChris Lindstrom
RTKaleb McGaryGermain Ifedi
WROlamide ZaccheausKhaDarel Hodge
RBCordarrelle PattersonTyler AllgeierAvery WilliamsCaleb Huntley
FBKeith Smith
QBDesmond RidderLogan Woodside

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettTimothy Horne
DLAbdullah AndersonJalen Dalton
DLMatt DickersonJaleel Johnson
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold EbiketieDavid Anenih
ILBTroy AndersenMykal Walker
ILBRashaan EvansNick Kwiatkoski
OLBLorenzo CarterDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellIsaiah OliverMike FordRashad Fenton
SRichie GrantErik Harris
SJaylinn HawkinsJovante Moffatt
CBDarren HallDee AlfordCornell Armstrong

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORCordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams

Advertising