Falcons release depth chart before Week 9 contest vs. Saints

Tajae Sharpe has long occupied the same slot as Christian Blake on the Falcons depth chart.

Some separation as been created.

Sharpe is now in the No. 2 slot behind Calvin Ridley, per the Falcons depth chart released on Tuesday, a point made clear on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Sharpe started and led the team in receiving yards when Ridley become unavailable due to a personal matter.

It's uncertain exactly when Ridley will return, so Sharpe could see a more prominent role in the offensive attack while he's out.

The Falcons added two new defenders to the mix with some recent transactions, adding outside linebacker James Vaughters and interior linebacker Daren Bates to the active roster after two straight games as a standard elevation from the practice squad. Bates slots into a backup role behind Foye Oluokun and Vaughters is a third-team edge rusher, though he has played a regular role in the defensive rotation.

Those relatively new faces will be counted on during a crucial Week 9 contest against the rival New Orleans Sainta.