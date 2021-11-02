Depth Chart

Presented by

Falcons release depth chart before Week 9 contest vs. Saints

Tajae Sharpe takes more prominent place with Calvin Ridley absent

Nov 02, 2021 at 03:37 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

depth.chart.11.2

Tajae Sharpe has long occupied the same slot as Christian Blake on the Falcons depth chart.

Some separation as been created.

Sharpe is now in the No. 2 slot behind Calvin Ridley, per the Falcons depth chart released on Tuesday, a point made clear on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Sharpe started and led the team in receiving yards when Ridley become unavailable due to a personal matter.

It's uncertain exactly when Ridley will return, so Sharpe could see a more prominent role in the offensive attack while he's out.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons added two new defenders to the mix with some recent transactions, adding outside linebacker James Vaughters and interior linebacker Daren Bates to the active roster after two straight games as a standard elevation from the practice squad. Bates slots into a backup role behind Foye Oluokun and Vaughters is a third-team edge rusher, though he has played a regular role in the defensive rotation.

Those relatively new faces will be counted on during a crucial Week 9 contest against the rival New Orleans Sainta.

Check out the full depth chart below:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Calvin Ridley Tajae Sharpe Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Lee Smith
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Josh Andrews
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Jason Spriggs Colby Gossett
TE Hayden Hurst Keith Smith
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Wayne Gallman
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham
DL Jonathan Bullard Mike Pennel John Cominsky
OLB Steven Means Brandon Copeland
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun Daren Bates
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji Jacob Tuioti-Mariner James Vaughters
CB A.J. Terrell Darren Hall
S Erik Harris Jaylinn Hawkins
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Avery Williams Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Reserve
K Younghoe Koo
P Dustin Colquitt
LS Josh Harris
H Dustin Colquitt
PR Avery Williams Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson
AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

What to make of Falcons recent roster moves

Falcons sign Daren Bates and James Vaughters, release Dorian Etheridge
news

NFL Week 9 Power Rankings: Packers move to the top, Saints surge and Falcons fall back a bit

Cardinals don't drop far afterthe NFL's last unbeaten team goes down
news

Inside the mind of Foye Oluokun

The Falcons linebacker and Yale graduate sees football as a math problem, a puzzle to be solved.
news

Bair Mail: Who steps up in Calvin Ridley's absence, NFL trade deadline and Russell Gage

Your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag
news

The plays the Falcons offense would want back in loss to Carolina: Inside Tori's Notebook

Matt Ryan said the Falcons "didn't make the plays when (they) needed to." What plays can we look at to exemplify this? 
news

Bair: Falcons let golden opportunity slip away in loss to Panthers

Chance to go above .500 for first time since 2017 was there for taking
news

Kyle Pitts' welcome to the NFL moment came in Sunday's loss to Carolina Panthers

The rookie was matched up against former defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore. 
news

It would be easy to put this loss on the defense, but think before you do: Tori's Takeaways

Arthur Smith and Matt Ryan agree: It was the offense that "didn't make enough plays."
news

Three gut reactions from Falcons Week 8 contest vs. Panthers

Falcons can't find rhythm in home loss to Carolina, fall back below .500
news

Calvin Ridley releases statement on absence

Ridley was inactive for the Falcons' week seven game against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Falcons Inactives: Falcons starting receiver not playing against Panthers

Calvin Ridley to miss game with a personal matter

Top News

What to make of Falcons recent roster moves

Falcons release depth chart before Week 9 contest vs. Saints

NFL Week 9 Power Rankings: Packers move to the top, Saints surge and Falcons fall back a bit

Bair Mail: Who steps up in Calvin Ridley's absence, NFL trade deadline and Russell Gage

Advertising