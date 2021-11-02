Falcons release depth chart before Week 9 contest vs. Saints

Tajae Sharpe has long occupied the same slot as Christian Blake on the Falcons depth chart.
Some separation as been created.
Sharpe is now in the No. 2 slot behind Calvin Ridley, per the Falcons depth chart released on Tuesday, a point made clear on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Sharpe started and led the team in receiving yards when Ridley become unavailable due to a personal matter.
It's uncertain exactly when Ridley will return, so Sharpe could see a more prominent role in the offensive attack while he's out.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Falcons added two new defenders to the mix with some recent transactions, adding outside linebacker James Vaughters and interior linebacker Daren Bates to the active roster after two straight games as a standard elevation from the practice squad. Bates slots into a backup role behind Foye Oluokun and Vaughters is a third-team edge rusher, though he has played a regular role in the defensive rotation.
Those relatively new faces will be counted on during a crucial Week 9 contest against the rival New Orleans Sainta.
Check out the full depth chart below:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Tajae Sharpe
|Christian Blake
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Lee Smith
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|LG
|Jalen Mayfield
|Josh Andrews
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Drew Dalman
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Jason Spriggs
|Colby Gossett
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Keith Smith
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Wayne Gallman
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Josh Rosen
|Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|Mike Pennel
|John Cominsky
|OLB
|Steven Means
|Brandon Copeland
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Daren Bates
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|James Vaughters
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Darren Hall
|S
|Erik Harris
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Richie Grant
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Avery Williams
|Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Reserve
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Dustin Colquitt
|LS
|Josh Harris
|H
|Dustin Colquitt
|PR
|Avery Williams
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson