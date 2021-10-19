Falcons release depth chart before Week 7 contest vs. Dolphins

The got one offensive lineman back and lost another this week.
Guard Josh Andrews returned off injured reserve on Monday, with corresponding move unwelcome to the offensive front. Right tackle Kaleb McGary was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list putting his status for Sunday's game at Miami up in the air.
We don't know if McGary will be available or not -- it's still possible he passes through the protocols and can play Sunday -- but the Falcons have to plan to play without him. They have some options, including one that doesn't involve much shuffling. Jason Spriggs could just move into the starting lineup from his reserve role, though Colby Gossett could be in play there, too.
That would leave rookie Jalen Mayfield at left guard over a move outside to cover for McGary's absence by playing a position he manned in college.
Mayfield remains the first-unit left guard on a depth chart released by the on Tuesday afternoon, with Andrews behind him after recovering from a broken hand injured in practice preparing for the season opener.
We're also seeing Kendall Sheffield on the depth chart for the first time since coming off injured reserve two weeks ago, slotting behind Fabian Moreau and Avery Williams, a rookie who could fill a role in the slot.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Tajae Sharpe -or- Christian Blake
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Lee Smith
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|LG
|Jalen Mayfield
|Josh Andrews
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Drew Dalman
|RT
|Jason Spriggs -or- Colby Gossett
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Keith Smith
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Wayne Gallman
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Josh Rosen
|Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|Mike Pennel
|John Cominsky
|OLB
|Steven Means
|Brandon Copeland -or- Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Dorian Etheridge
|OLB
|Dante Fowler
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|T.J. Green
|Darren Hall
|S
|Erik Harris
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Richie Grant
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Avery Williams
|Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Reserve
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Dustin Colquitt
|LS
|Josh Harris
|H
|Dustin Colquitt
|PR
|Avery Williams
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
