Falcons release depth chart before Week 7 contest vs. Dolphins

We've got some shuffling along the offensive line coming out of bye week

Oct 19, 2021 at 03:28 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The got one offensive lineman back and lost another this week.

Guard Josh Andrews returned off injured reserve on Monday, with corresponding move unwelcome to the offensive front. Right tackle Kaleb McGary was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list putting his status for Sunday's game at Miami up in the air.

We don't know if McGary will be available or not -- it's still possible he passes through the protocols and can play Sunday -- but the Falcons have to plan to play without him. They have some options, including one that doesn't involve much shuffling. Jason Spriggs could just move into the starting lineup from his reserve role, though Colby Gossett could be in play there, too.

That would leave rookie Jalen Mayfield at left guard over a move outside to cover for McGary's absence by playing a position he manned in college.

Mayfield remains the first-unit left guard on a depth chart released by the on Tuesday afternoon, with Andrews behind him after recovering from a broken hand injured in practice preparing for the season opener.

We're also seeing Kendall Sheffield on the depth chart for the first time since coming off injured reserve two weeks ago, slotting behind Fabian Moreau and Avery Williams, a rookie who could fill a role in the slot.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Calvin Ridley Tajae Sharpe -or- Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Lee Smith
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Josh Andrews
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Jason Spriggs -or- Colby Gossett
TE Hayden Hurst Keith Smith
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Wayne Gallman
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham
DL Jonathan Bullard Mike Pennel John Cominsky
OLB Steven Means Brandon Copeland -or- Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun Dorian Etheridge
OLB Dante Fowler Adetokunbo Ogundeji
CB A.J. Terrell T.J. Green Darren Hall
S Erik Harris Jaylinn Hawkins
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Avery Williams Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Reserve
K Younghoe Koo
P Dustin Colquitt
LS Josh Harris
H Dustin Colquitt
PR Avery Williams Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson
