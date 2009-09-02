Falcons-Ravens Game Information





The Falcons will wind down the 2009 preseason at the Georgia Dome Thursday, Sep. 3 when the Baltimore Ravens come to town. Atlanta is 3-3 overall in the preseason against Baltimore. The Falcons play the Ravens for the fifth time in the last six preseasons.

The Falcons will wear red jerseys for the game.

Maps and Directions

Dome Policies

Code of Conduct

Season Ticket Holders

Game Entertainment

National Anthem

Hayley Wilson

Hayley Wilson is a 16-year-old high school junior and a varsity cheerleader. She began singing for an audience at the age of 11 and has sung at various events including parades, pageants, and non-profit fundraising events. Hayley enjoys working with special needs kids, and her community service with these individuals and other organizations has won her various awards; including a gold medal from the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation. She is the co-founder and operator of a non-profit organization which hosts social events for those with disabilities, and she hopes to become a special education teacher in the future. Hayley is honored to have been chosen to sing the national Anthem for her favorite NFL football team today.

Color Guard

Atlanta Fire Rescue

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Honor Guard Team was established in 1979 to perform color guard functions during departmental ceremonies and special programs. After winning several national honor guard competitions, the team expanded its services to include conducting funerals and memorial services for both active and retired Atlanta Fire Rescue (AFR) members. This nationally recognized group is comprised of dedicated active sworn and civilian AFR men and women supported by the department and specific donations directed to the Atlanta Fire Foundation. Membership of the Honor Guard consists of active members of Atlanta Fire Rescue who must be willing to serve when called upon. The AFR Honor Guard Team have a long history of performing in the pregame activities for all the Atlanta Professional Sports Organizations, such as Georgia Force Football, Atlanta Braves Baseball, Atlanta Hawks Basketball, Atlanta Thrashers Hockey, and Atlanta Dream Basketball of the WNBA.

Today, the pride of Riverside Military Academy, Riverside's Color Guard, represents our academy and the guests of the Georgia Dome with the presentation of colors. Members of Riverside Military Academy's Color Guard are the leaders among campus leaders, which promote pride, citizenship and respect through the display of the colors. This group of outstanding young men represent the academy at many local and national community events including the upcoming Atlanta Veterans Day Parade, which will be held on November 7, 2009 in downtown Atlanta. For more information about Riverside Military Academy, please visit www.riversidemilitary.com or call 800-GO-CADET.

Halftime

Youth Football