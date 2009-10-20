Falcons place Williams on IR, bring back Fudge

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons today placed defensive back Brian Williams on injured reserve and signed free agent safety Jamaal Fudge.
Williams, a free agent acquisition in September, was the starter at cornerback in the first five games of the 2009 campaign. He contributed with 23 tackles (17 solo), one interception, three passes defensed, one blocked punt and one fumble recovery which he returned for 53 yards.
Fudge, 5-9, 190 pounds, returns to the Falcons after being released by the team following training camp this season. The four-year NFL veteran was signed as a rookie free agent by Jacksonville in 2006 and following two seasons with the Jaguars, was acquired by Atlanta off of waivers on September 2, 2008. Last year, Fudge totaled 12 tackles (nine solo) and added two special teams stops in 10 games.