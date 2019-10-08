Falcons place Johnathan Cyprien on IR, sign Eagles cornerback

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that safety Johnathan Cyprien would be placed on injured reserve. The Falcons also signed cornerback DJ White off of the Eagles practice squad and onto their active roster, signed offensive lineman John Wetzel to the active roster, signed punter Sam Irwin-Hill to their practice squad and released tight end Carson Meier off of the practice squad.

Atlanta traded Duke Riley and a sixth-round pick to the Eagles for Cyprien and a seventh-round pick prior to their Week 5 game against the Texans. The details of Cyprien's injury are not yet known, but he was coming off of an ACL injury that cost him the 2018 season.