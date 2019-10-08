Falcons place Johnathan Cyprien on IR, sign Eagles cornerback

Oct 08, 2019 at 02:10 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

cyprientrans

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that safety Johnathan Cyprien would be placed on injured reserve. The Falcons also signed cornerback DJ White off of the Eagles practice squad and onto their active roster, signed offensive lineman John Wetzel to the active roster, signed punter Sam Irwin-Hill to their practice squad and released tight end Carson Meier off of the practice squad.

Atlanta traded Duke Riley and a sixth-round pick to the Eagles for Cyprien and a seventh-round pick prior to their Week 5 game against the Texans. The details of Cyprien's injury are not yet known, but he was coming off of an ACL injury that cost him the 2018 season.

White, 26, was recently signed to the Eagles practice squad after spending the preseason with the Washington Redskins. Prior to joining the Redsksins this offseason, White spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and was a sixth-round pick in 2016 by the Kansas City Chiefs. White played college football at Georgia Tech, where he was a 34-game starter and a senior team captain.

