Falcons place John Cominsky on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that second-year defensive end John Cominsky has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cominsky, 24, is the third Falcons player to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list this season. Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson is also currently on the list, and another staffer was confirmed to have tested positive on Thursday prompting the Falcons to conduct business virtually out of an abundance of caution. Additionally, the Falcons announced that defensive line coaches Jess Simpson and Tosh Lupoi will not be traveling with the team to Minnesota; outside linebackers coach Aden Durde will assist with coaching the defensive line.

RELATED CONTENT

Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Cominsky did not participate in Friday's practice and was officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game. With him going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he is now out for the Week 6 matchup against the Vikings. Notably, Atlanta still plans on traveling to Minnesota to participate in the game on Sunday, which is still expected to take place.