Falcons-Panthers Inactives and Starters

Sep 20, 2009 at 11:41 AM
4d327b52b6973d637e000000.jpg


ATLANTA-- The Falcons announced inactive players and lineup changes about an hour before kickoff at the Georgia Dome.

Falcons Inactives
QB John Parker Wilson (thrid quarterback)
CB Tye Hill
S William Moore
LB Spencer Adkins
G Quinn Ojinnaka
OT Garrett Reynolds
DT Trey Lewis
FB Verron Haynes

Panthers Inactives
QB A.J. Feeley (third quarterback)
RB Tyrell Sutton
CB C.J. Wilson
S Chris Harris
T Gary Williams
G Duke Robinson
DE Hilee Taylor
DT Nick Hayden

Falcons Starting Lineup
OffenseWR Michael Jenkins
LT Sam Baker
LG Justin Blalock
C Todd McClure
RG Harvey Dahl
RT Tyson Clabo
TE Tony Gonzalez
WR Roddy White
QB Matt Ryan
RB Michael turner
FB Ovie Mughelli

DefenseRE John Abraham
UT Jonathan Babineaux
NT Peria Jerry
LE Jamaal Anderson
SLB Stephen Nicholas
MLB Curtis Lofton
WLB Mike Peterson
CB Chris Houston
CB Brian Williams
SS Erik Coleman
FS Thomas DeCoud

Panthers Starting Lineup
OffenseWR Steve Smith
LT Jordan Gross
LG Travelle Wharton
C Ryan Kalil
RG Keydrick Vincent
RT Jeff Otah
TE Jeff King
WR Musin Muhammad
QB Jake Delhomme
FB Brad Hoover
RB DeAngelo Williams

DefenseRE Julius Peppers
DT Louis Leonard*
DT Damione Lewis
LE Tyler Brayton
SLB Na'il Diggs
MLB Jon Beason
WLB Thomas Davis
CB Chris Gamble
CB Richard Marshall
SS Quinton Teal*
FS Charles Godfrey

*Indicates gameday lineup change

