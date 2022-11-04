Falcons injury report: Two Falcons starters ruled out of Week 9 contest vs. L.A. Chargers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons will play the L.A. Chargers on Sunday without two key members of the starting lineup.
Cornerback A.J. Terrell and left guard Elijah Wilkinson will both sit Week 9 out, head coach Arthur Smith said Friday, which isn't much of a surprise considering they didn't participate in the practice week.
Safety Erik Harris was limited in Friday's practice and is considered questionable against the Chargers.
Wilkinson has been unavailable in practice due to a knee injury. Interior lineman Matt Hennessy was working in with the first unit during periods of practice open to the media.
Terrell hasn't practiced since suffering a hamstring injury early in a Week 7 loss to Cincinnati. Cornell Armstrong assumed his every-down role in Week 8. The Falcons have options there, with primarily Armstrong and Dee Alford. The team also just traded for Rashad Fenton from Kansas City on Tuesday, though he's getting immersed in the system since coming to Atlanta.
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins has been a full participant all week and did not receive an injury designation. He'll play against the Chargers, as Smith mentioned earlier this week. If Harris can't go -- Dean Marlowe was traded earlier in the week -- the team's safety depth will be tested.
