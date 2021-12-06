Falcons name Henry Ison 2021 Fan of the Year

Atlanta selects a fan who demonstrates their passion for Falcons football and extraordinary support to the community

Dec 06, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Abby Patrick

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Meet the Atlanta Falcons 2021 Fan of the Year, 76-year-old Griffin, Ga, native, Henry Ison. After reviewing 645 nominations from various parts of the U.S., China and Germany, the Falcons named Mr. Ison as Atlanta's most passionate fan and community supporter for the 2021 season.

He has been attending Falcons games since 1968 and became a season-ticket member in 1971. Falcons legend Roddy White and 2020 Falcons FOTY winner, Holly Thompson, surprised Mr. Ison with the honor during a visit to Mercedes-Benz stadium. He will represent Atlanta at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and compete for NFL Fan of the Year.

A veteran, community activist and entrepreneur, Mr. Ison is passionate about sustainability and service. At the height of the pandemic, Ison donated shipping containers through his company, Ison-Herr Industries, to be modified into hospitals to treat COVID patients. In addition, he supports the YG Movement, a nonprofit focused on youth advocacy and creating opportunities for young people. The combination of his Falcons fandom and community outreach efforts propelled "The Coach," as he's referred to by his family, to his well-deserved Falcons Fan of the Year recognition.

Mr. Ison has been loyal to Atlanta in every way over years – going as far as purchasing a Mercedes-Benz when the new stadium opened. Ebony Ison, Mr. Ison's daughter, bragged on her father's Dirty Bird pride within the nomination she submitted to the team. "He has dedication to everything he loves," she says. "He has been with this team in all phases of their growth."

Congratulations to Mr. Ison and his family!

