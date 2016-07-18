Falcons Mourn the Loss of Former Coach Campbell

Our thoughts are with the Campbell family after learning of the passing of Marion Campbell. He was a former All-Pro for the Philadelphia Eagles prior to becoming the head coach of the Falcons on two different occasions (1974-76, 1987-89). Campbell passed away Wednesday at the age of 87 in Plano, Texas.

"We were saddened to hear of the passing of Marion Campbell," said President Rich McKay. "He was a head coach for our organization on two different occasions, and left a lasting impression on the NFL as a player and as a coach. Our thoughts are with his family during this time, and the Swamp Fox will truly be missed."