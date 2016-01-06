Falcons Motivated to Cut Down on Turnovers

Jan 06, 2016 at 06:09 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

In the 48 hours following Atlanta's Week 17 matchup against New Orleans, Dan Quinn and Matt Ryan both said the game was a microcosm of their 2015 campaign. An efficient offensive attack and steady defense kept the Falcons in reach, but a late turnover, one that set New Orleans' up for a last-second field goal, ultimately did them in.

With his first season as head coach in the books, Quinn will spend the next several months figuring out ways to get his team back to playoff contention. Atlanta's giveaway issue, perhaps the biggest reason why it didn't make the playoffs, will certainly be at the front of his mind.

As Quinn noted on Monday, the Falcons were 7-2 this season when plus or even in turnover differential and 1-6 when in the negative. That's no coincidence.

Falcons Pack Up For Offseason

The Falcons wrapped up the 2015 season by packing up their lockers and chatting with teammates before heading out to start the offseason

WR Roddy White chats with teammates as his son, David, plays near his locker
1 / 15

WR Roddy White chats with teammates as his son, David, plays near his locker

T Ryan Schraeder's game jersey hangs at his locker
2 / 15

T Ryan Schraeder's game jersey hangs at his locker

FB Patrick DiMarco finishes up at his locker
3 / 15

FB Patrick DiMarco finishes up at his locker

Team chaplain Jason Webster, left, chats with CB Phillip Adams, right, and S Ricardo Allen
4 / 15

Team chaplain Jason Webster, left, chats with CB Phillip Adams, right, and S Ricardo Allen

Cleats ready to be donated to youth organizations fill a bucket in the locker room
5 / 15

Cleats ready to be donated to youth organizations fill a bucket in the locker room

CB Robert Alford chats with the media
6 / 15

CB Robert Alford chats with the media

LB Philip Wheeler takes an interview with the AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter
7 / 15

LB Philip Wheeler takes an interview with the AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter

LB O'Brien Schofield answers questions from the media during a press huddle
8 / 15

LB O'Brien Schofield answers questions from the media during a press huddle

CB Akeem King (left) and CB Phillip Adams say goodbye for the season
9 / 15

CB Akeem King (left) and CB Phillip Adams say goodbye for the season

FB Patrick DiMarco takes a few questions from the media
10 / 15

FB Patrick DiMarco takes a few questions from the media

TE Levine Toilolo sits at a locker and chats with teammates
11 / 15

TE Levine Toilolo sits at a locker and chats with teammates

ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure, left, chats with DT Jonathan Babineaux
12 / 15

ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure, left, chats with DT Jonathan Babineaux

S Ricardo Allen hangs out in front of his locker
13 / 15

S Ricardo Allen hangs out in front of his locker

LB Vic Beasley Jr. had teammates autograph his rookie helmet
14 / 15

LB Vic Beasley Jr. had teammates autograph his rookie helmet

S Robenson Therezie's game jersey hangs in his locker
15 / 15

S Robenson Therezie's game jersey hangs in his locker

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Given how close they were to a postseason berth, the team is understandably frustrated. Atlanta's offense led the league in time of possession, finished second in third down conversions, and seventh in yards. But they racked up 30 giveaways—eight of which came in the red zone—and, as a result, finished 21st in the NFL in points.

"Well, I think consistency is the key and throughout different times of the year I don't think we were very consistent," Matt Ryan said. "So if we can build that consistency and play the way that we're capable of week in and week out, I think we've proven we can play really good football, but we need to do it more often and every time we show up."

While the uptick in fumbles and interceptions is tough to swallow, it isn't hard to envision the offense getting back on track with a few tweaks here and there. Atlanta was incredibly efficient between the 20s; they were a balanced, too, thanks to the emergence of Devonta Freeman. Add in a pair of reliable tackles, a franchise quarterback and a superstar receiver, and there are a lot of important assets in place.

Now the question is, how can they limit crucial errors?

"No. 1 for us, the philosophy about the ball is where it's going to start," Quinn said of his offseason evaluation. "When you have 30 turnovers, those are drives that aren't ending somehow in points. So I think when you're able to move the ball but the turnovers are a significant factor, those are drives that aren't ending with field goals or a touchdown at the end."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Inside Tori's Notebook: On the Desmond Ridder ruckus that follows Falcons Thursday Night Football loss

'It was incredible, very emotional': Jake Matthews on a whirlwind day and the birth of his newborn son

Arthur Smith reflects on Panthers matchup and speaks on playing cleaner | Press Conference

Bair Mail: On what Arthur Smith said about Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, Falcons long-term vision and more

Advertising