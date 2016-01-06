Falcons Motivated to Cut Down on Turnovers

Given how close they were to a postseason berth, the team is understandably frustrated. Atlanta's offense led the league in time of possession, finished second in third down conversions, and seventh in yards. But they racked up 30 giveaways—eight of which came in the red zone—and, as a result, finished 21st in the NFL in points.

"Well, I think consistency is the key and throughout different times of the year I don't think we were very consistent," Matt Ryan said. "So if we can build that consistency and play the way that we're capable of week in and week out, I think we've proven we can play really good football, but we need to do it more often and every time we show up."

While the uptick in fumbles and interceptions is tough to swallow, it isn't hard to envision the offense getting back on track with a few tweaks here and there. Atlanta was incredibly efficient between the 20s; they were a balanced, too, thanks to the emergence of Devonta Freeman. Add in a pair of reliable tackles, a franchise quarterback and a superstar receiver, and there are a lot of important assets in place.

Now the question is, how can they limit crucial errors?