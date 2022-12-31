Falcons make flurry of roster moves heading into Week 17 contest vs. Cardinals

The Falcons made several roster moves to fortify the roster heading into Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals and beyond.

They placed offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) and safety Jovante Moffatt (calf) on injured reserve with two games less, the team announced on Saturday, creating space for healthy contributors.

Matt Hennessy was activated off injured reserve, following a few weeks practice, returning to the active roster after suffering a knee injury in a Week 9 loss to the L.A. Chargers. He started that game for regular left guard Elijah Wilkinson and could do so again against the Cardinals, considering Wilkinson is questionable with a calf ailment.

The Falcons also signed safety Micah Abernathy off Green Bay's practice squad, and he'll add secondary depth. It's uncertain whether he'll be active, though it seems extremely unlikely considering he has never practiced with the Falcons.

He'll have a practice week to show the Falcons what he can do, with the prospect of staying with the organization heading into the next season. Abernathy, who went to high school in Norcross, has spent time with three other NFL teams. He has also played in the XFL and USFL.