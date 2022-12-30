'Maturing together': The connection between Desmond Ridder, Drew Dalman that goes unnoticed -- Falcons Daily

According to offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, this isn't something that is new for Ridder or Dalman. It goes all the way back to OTAs in June, and training camp in August.

Why? Because if you recall, the Falcons rotated centers daily throughout that time. There wasn't a competition on this team that was as heated as that of the center position during the preseason. One day it would be Dalman running as the center with the first team. The next day it would be Matt Hennessy, who was the Falcons starting center in 2021.

The Falcons coaching staff didn't make a final decision as to who would be their starting center until the week before the first week of the regular season.

By that point, Ridder and Dalman had run countless reps together. That foundation is a benefit to them now. Ragone said there is an obvious comfort level with the two because of that work together.

That comfort, communication and connection has only grown as Ridder has moved into the starting role at quarterback. As a duo, the recent live reps together have been invaluable to their individual development as well as their development as a tandem.

"New things come up every week that you might not have seen before as a pair that we have to be ready for. We try as hard as we can to figure that out, and kind of put a list together of what those were and rep them at practice during the weeks," Ridder said. "I feel like we've done a good job of gelling and being on the same page."

Even in a short time, Ledford said you can visibly see Ridder and Dalman growing together, and that's what you want to see from two young players at two positions that touch the ball on every single offensive snap.