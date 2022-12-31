Five things to watch when Falcons host Arizona Cardinals on New Year's Day

3. Falcons offense in the red area

The Falcons were 0-for-4 in the red zone against Baltimore. More so, they haven't scored more than 20 points in any of their last four games. Meanwhile, the defense has held opponents to about 20 points per game in the last seven games.

As Arthur Smith has put it in recent weeks: The Falcons have to score more points. Period.

The good news for the Falcons is that the Cardinals haven't scored more than 20 points in a game since the end of November, either. This could bode well for the Falcons defense, but not if the offense doesn't hold up their end of the bargain.

The Falcons have to find a way into the endzone. They spent four quarters in Baltimore unable to do so, and for them to get "over the hump" of winning games - as Smith has said before - the only way to do that is to... well... score.

Nothing against Younghoe Koo, but he'd probably also agree that the Falcons need to see less of him in field goal attempts and more of him in PAT situations.

4. Continued development for Desmond Ridder

Let's be honest. At this point in the season, we know exactly who this 2022 Falcons team is. We know their strengths, as well as their weaknesses. We know what works for them, and what doesn't. There is little mystery left to be uncovered.

With two games remaining in the 2022 season, you are who you are at this point.

However, the only question mark still left for this team involves Ridder and his continued development.

Despite the Falcons inability to cross the goal line in Baltimore, there were obvious improvements for Ridder from his first start in New Orleans to his second start in Baltimore.

How he continues to grow from Start 2 to Start 3 will absolutely be a point of discussing and observation. What type of jump can he make next? Well, in his first start at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Ridder's goal is to get the ball into the endzone.