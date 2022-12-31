Five things to watch when Falcons host Arizona Cardinals on New Year's Day

J.J. Watt's retirement, Desmond Ridder's continued development and Colt McCoy under center among your five things to watch. 

Dec 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The last day of 2022 is upon us, and the Falcons will open 2023 hosting the Arizona Cardinals at home. Neither team is a playoff contender, and their seasons will end after another week.

That doesn't mean this game is meaningless, though. On the contrary, it's actually pretty meaningful for the individuals on these teams if not for the teams as a whole.

RELATED CONTENT:

With this thought in mind, let's gear up for this match up on Sunday.

1. J.J. Watt's farewell tour continues

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year made the announcement via his social media earlier in the week that he would be retiring at the conclusion of the 2022 season. At 33 years old, Watt said during the week that after 12 years in the league, he's at peace with his decision and its one he's been thinking about for a while. What's almost ironic, though, is that Watt is still playing at a very high level.

The veteran defensive end was a menace against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers when the two team's faced off on Christmas Day. This comes after a three-sack day against Denver the week before. So, yes, Watt is still playing at his usually Watt-level.

With the Cardinals out of playoff contention and with only two games left in his career, the Falcons should be worried about Watt. Why? Well, what does he have to lose? He's a man playing with his hair on fire and with no real concern for opposing players he burns. That's dangerous.

Prepare for him to be a handful on Sunday, one that Desmond Ridder and the entire offense will have to account for.

AP22347115483959
Cooper Neill

2. Cardinals' QB carousel

After Trace McSorley's appearance on Christmas, the Cardinals went back to McCoy at quarterback after he cleared concussion protocol earlier in the week.

When asked about giving McCoy the start and not sticking with McSorley, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he wanted to give McCoy a chance to finish the season on the field. From McCoy's perspective, he made it known he wanted to get the ball back into his hands.

"We had some meetings (Tuesday) and I just said, 'Kyler (Murray) can't play and you brought me here to play. I want to finish the season strong,'" McCoy said via the team's website. "That all hinged on getting cleared and going through the whole concussion protocol and the doctors did a fantastic job. I was fighting to play last week but they weren't having it.

"I'm fully cleared and excited about getting another opportunity."

However, that comment wouldn't age well as it was reported on Friday that McCoy experienced more concussion symptoms as the week progressed. Kingsbury ruled McCoy out for Sunday's game and announced David Blough would make the start at quarterback in Atlanta.

When asked about a new quarterback getting the start, Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees said he's focused just as much, if not more so, on the Cardinals receiving threats.

Regardless of who got the start at quarterback, defending this group of receivers was going to be a priority.

"When you start looking at names, they have three guys who were at least number ones on their team," Pees said. "A.J. Green was a number one. (DeAndre) Hopkins was a number one. (Stephen) Anderson was a number one. Then you have (Marquise) Hollywood (Brown). You have a bunch of guys... I wouldn't make too much of the quarterback thing."

3. Falcons offense in the red area

The Falcons were 0-for-4 in the red zone against Baltimore. More so, they haven't scored more than 20 points in any of their last four games. Meanwhile, the defense has held opponents to about 20 points per game in the last seven games.

As Arthur Smith has put it in recent weeks: The Falcons have to score more points. Period.

The good news for the Falcons is that the Cardinals haven't scored more than 20 points in a game since the end of November, either. This could bode well for the Falcons defense, but not if the offense doesn't hold up their end of the bargain.

The Falcons have to find a way into the endzone. They spent four quarters in Baltimore unable to do so, and for them to get "over the hump" of winning games - as Smith has said before - the only way to do that is to... well... score.

Nothing against Younghoe Koo, but he'd probably also agree that the Falcons need to see less of him in field goal attempts and more of him in PAT situations.

4. Continued development for Desmond Ridder

Let's be honest. At this point in the season, we know exactly who this 2022 Falcons team is. We know their strengths, as well as their weaknesses. We know what works for them, and what doesn't. There is little mystery left to be uncovered.

With two games remaining in the 2022 season, you are who you are at this point.

However, the only question mark still left for this team involves Ridder and his continued development.

Despite the Falcons inability to cross the goal line in Baltimore, there were obvious improvements for Ridder from his first start in New Orleans to his second start in Baltimore.

How he continues to grow from Start 2 to Start 3 will absolutely be a point of discussing and observation. What type of jump can he make next? Well, in his first start at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Ridder's goal is to get the ball into the endzone.

"I've been thinking about that for two weeks," Ridder said. "Trust me, I've been thinking."

AF_20221224_ATLatBAL_SL1_9657
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

5. Who comes to play

This quote from Grady Jarrett after the Falcons loss to Baltimore spoke volumes about the mentality he feels this team has to have now that they are officially out of playoff contention.

"You can't let circumstances dictate the effort and the want-to and the will and the passion that you play with," Jarrett said. "If that's a determining factor in how hard you're going to go, that's not the right person for us. You have to go out and put your best foot forward."

Ridder followed this notion up on Wednesday, saying that the players in the Falcons locker room showed up to work this week like they always have.

"There are a lot of teams who might have some guys who once you don't make the playoffs or you see your team is out of it, some guys might lull off and figure out where they're going on vacation and everything," Ridder said. "That's one thing that we're trying not to do here... We talked about how in these next two games we want to finish strong, not only to see success for our team but for next season as well."

Effort has never been a problem for the Falcons in 2022. They play hard and physical on every down. That's who they are. Their identity is in physicality. But will that physicality show up now that there is no future beyond the end of the regular season? That's something to watch.

Coaches and players said this week that they have the "right" men in their locker room. Can they prove that with a productive win on Sunday?

Week 17 Practice | 12.29.22

The guys put in the work in Flowery Branch to prepare for this week's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Colby Gossett #66 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 19

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Colby Gossett #66 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 19

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #30 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 19

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #30 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Clint Ratkovich #38 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 19

Atlanta Falcons fullback Clint Ratkovich #38 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 19

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Clint Ratkovich #38 and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 19

Atlanta Falcons fullback Clint Ratkovich #38 and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 19

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 19

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 19

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton #21 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 19

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton #21 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 19

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 19

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and defensive back Dylan Mabin #39 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 19

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and defensive back Dylan Mabin #39 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 19

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 19

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 19

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 and outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 19

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 and outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of the helmet of Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 19

View of the helmet of Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of a team huddle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 19

Detail view of a team huddle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
falcons_final_whsitle_1920x1080

Breaking down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Falcons make flurry of roster moves heading into Week 17 contest vs. Cardinals

Matt Hennessy has been designated to return off injured reserve

news

Falcons injury report: Three Falcons ruled out, another questionable heading into Week 17 contest vs. Arizona Cardinals

Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson has a chance to play on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

'Maturing together': The connection between Desmond Ridder, Drew Dalman that goes unnoticed -- Falcons Daily

Falcons Daily analyzes the continued growth of a young quarterback and his equally young center.

news

Who will win, Falcons or Cardinals? Expert Picks

The Falcons clash against the Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Nerdy Birds: Drake London, Desmond Ridder and Tyler Allgeier lead a youth movement in Atlanta

Allgeier and London rank high among the best rookies at their position

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder development, Richie Grant, Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill

We break down all that and more in the last mailbag of the year (but not of the season)

news

Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith explains why winning, making progress outweighs NFL Draft positioning

Falcons head coach explains, in detail, why there's plenty to gain over final two weeks

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Elijah Wilkinson, Feleipe Franks, Chuma Edoga as Cardinals practice prep continues

Cordarrelle Patterson was also listed on Thursday's participation report

news

'It's all about the relationships:' Why Chris Lindstrom is so motivated to give back

Lindstrom named Falcons Walter Payton Man of the Year, to first Pro Bowl in same month

news

'He's a tough, physical runner': How Tyler Allgeier has worked to emerge as a quality young running back

Allgeier ranks third amongst rookie running backs and seventeenth overall in the NFL in rushing yards

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Elijah Wilkinson, Feleipe Franks, Chuma Edoga as Cardinals practice prep begins

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy expected to start Sunday against Falcons

Top News

Five things to watch when Falcons host Arizona Cardinals on New Year's Day

'Maturing together': The connection between Desmond Ridder, Drew Dalman that goes unnoticed -- Falcons Daily

Falcons make flurry of roster moves heading into Week 17 contest vs. Cardinals

Falcons injury report: Three Falcons ruled out, another questionable heading into Week 17 contest vs. Arizona Cardinals

Advertising